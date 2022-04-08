Chinese worker looking to repay S'pore woman, aged 61, who lent him S$1,000 11 years ago

A worker from China is looking for an elderly woman who once lent him S$1,000 to tide over a period of time when he was facing financial difficulties.

In an interview with 8world News, one Fan Zhong Hua shared that he had lost contact with this "aunty" after returning home, but the memory of her kind act remains etched in his mind.

Fan, 37, now wants to pay the aunty back for her kindness, and hopes that the public can help to reunite him with his "benefactor" in Singapore.

"Li Jie"

According to 8world, Fan had first come over to Singapore with his wife in 2006.

He worked and studied part-time then; by day, he worked at a shipyard situated in Tuas, and in the evenings, he attended night school for classes.

At the dormitory that housed employees of Eng Soon, Fan met Li Jie, who worked as a clerk in that company.

Fan said that Li was born in 1961, which means that she would be 61 this year.

He described Li as a white-haired aunty, who lived alone in Woodlands. Fan added that Li was later transferred to the shipyard in Sembawang to work.

Like a "godma"

According to Fan, Li treated him very well and would often buy him snacks. She would also bring him out for meals and even gave the couple red packets during the festive seasons.

When Fan needed to prepare some materials for his thesis, Li also helped him to search for the information online and printed it out for him.

He said, "She is my life benefactor, I call her my 'godma'".

In 2011, Fan ran into some financial difficulties, as the company he was working for was not doing well at that time. Adding on to that, Fan and his wife had to pay for their agency fees and Fan's school fees.

Knowing of his financial troubles, Li lent Fan S$1,000 to tide over the difficult period. Li also did not rush the couple for repayment.

Fan added that he'd wanted to pay Li back then, but he was simply unable to:

"[So] I said 'I will repay you'. She then replied, 'Just take it as my wedding angpao to both of you'."

Fan and his wife kept in contact with Li after returning to China in 2012.

They then lost contact with Li after Fan lost his phone in 2015.

Wants to thank "godma" personally

Last August, Fan returned to Singapore for work and has tried searching for Li, but with little success.

According to Fan, Li appears to have left the company she previously worked for.

Fan is now doing better financially, and he hopes to find Li so that he can repay her the S$1,000 and thank her personally.

The money that the couple owe Li has been weighing on their minds and they felt apologetic for the delay in repayment.

Fan said that he contracted Covid-19 last October in Singapore and was not allowed to move around so freely as he stays in a dormitory which has restrictions.

He shared with 8world News:

"Today, my salary is okay, so I want to pay her back. Repayment is not my ultimate goal, I have even thought about returning several times of the sum of money she had lent me. If I am able to find her, I just want to give her a hug, and will even kneel down and bow down to her."

Fan added that he hopes Li will visit China one day and the couple will gladly host her.

If you have any information about Li, or ways of contacting her, you can reach out to 8world at 8288 8223, or send them a message through Facebook here.

