Chinese doctor & nurse get married in hospital as they were too busy to take leave

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Chinese anaesthesiologist and operating room nurse had a very special wedding on April 16, 2022.

According to Chinese media, Zhou Guanhua and Wang Bingbing work at the Taihe People's Hospital in Fuyang, Anhui, and have been unable to find time to get hitched as they have been too busy with work.

Their colleagues apparently decided to take matters into their own hands and surprise the couple with a simple wedding.

They brightened up the walkway and common room, where the ceremony was to be held, with thoughtful decorations.

The picking of the bride was done in a women's changing room, relabelled as "daughter's changing room" for the occasion.

The groom then did the bridal carry down the hallway to the common room, where the TV was set up to show pictures of the pair, along with video messages from their colleagues.

There's no word on whether they got any time off after their wedding, but considering that they wore their scrubs on their big day, it was likely business as usual after the festivities ended.

Respect.

Somewhat related news

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Read01.