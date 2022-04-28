Back

Xinjiang groom waiting for PCR test result barred from own wedding, watches live stream outside hotel

The show went on, but without the groom.

Fiona Tan | April 28, 2022, 03:15 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A groom in Xinjiang, China, watched his bride walk down the aisle...

...through a phone screen that was live streaming the very wedding he was supposed to attend while sitting by the roadside.

Barred from own wedding

According to the Hou Lang page on Chinese social media site Weibo, the groom was barred from entering the hotel where his wedding was held as his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was not ready.

A friend of the groom said the hotel had only informed the bridal party and those in attendance that a PCR test was required at the very last minute, which was a day before the momentous occasion.

The groom had taken his PCR test immediately, but the test results took longer than expected.

Alas, the show must go on, and the wedding ceremony proceeded in the hotel without the groom.

The groom remained outside of the hotel, where he watched his own nuptials via a livestream on the phone.

Had another wedding ceremony after

The groom did not let this small hiccup ruin his joyous moment.

From the video, he was seen with a huge grin on his face as he watched the ceremony while dressed to the nines in his wedding garb.

According to the groom's friend, the groom ultimately made up for this segment of his wedding, after he received his PCR test results.

More on getting married in the time of Covid

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from Hou Lang/Weibo

No more fries at KFC S'pore, replaced by wedges

No concrete date for when they'll be back.

April 28, 2022, 03:08 PM

NUS political science professor fired after 'inappropriate & unprofessional behaviour' towards student

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 28, 2022, 02:47 PM

Over 6,000 dengue cases in S'pore in first 4 months of 2022, exceeds last year's total

A lot of cases.

April 28, 2022, 02:41 PM

Golden Mile Complex looks set to be sold en bloc for S$700 million

The 16-storey Golden Mile Complex was built in 1973 and gazetted as a conserved building in October 2021.

April 28, 2022, 12:49 PM

Singapore Heritage Festival 2022: Adventure trail, clay workshop & garden display await

The festival is in line with the Singapore Airlines' 75th anniversary and celebrates our vibrant travel history.

April 28, 2022, 12:31 PM

Flexible work arrangements, 4-day work week & no messages after work? We ask HR experts how these could work in S’pore.

We called for ideas for better work-life harmony and here’s what you suggested

April 28, 2022, 12:30 PM

S’poreans share what excites them about travelling again after a 2-year hiatus

Featuring the hottest new attractions in Taiwan.

April 28, 2022, 11:49 AM

More than 2kg of heroin seized in Eunos, 3 S'porean men aged 20, 21 & 22 arrested

Estimated street value of S$162,000.

April 28, 2022, 11:46 AM

Ang Mo Kio western food stall uses selfies to sell sambal wings & beef sliders on GrabFood because why not

Cute.

April 28, 2022, 10:54 AM

S'pore Gojek driver's bag with S$526 goes missing during work, wife appeals for it back as he is sole breadwinner

A police report has been made.

April 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.