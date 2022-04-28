Xinjiang groom waiting for PCR test result barred from own wedding, watches live stream outside hotel

A groom in Xinjiang, China, watched his bride walk down the aisle...

...through a phone screen that was live streaming the very wedding he was supposed to attend while sitting by the roadside.

Barred from own wedding

According to the Hou Lang page on Chinese social media site Weibo, the groom was barred from entering the hotel where his wedding was held as his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was not ready.

A friend of the groom said the hotel had only informed the bridal party and those in attendance that a PCR test was required at the very last minute, which was a day before the momentous occasion.

The groom had taken his PCR test immediately, but the test results took longer than expected.

Alas, the show must go on, and the wedding ceremony proceeded in the hotel without the groom.

The groom remained outside of the hotel, where he watched his own nuptials via a livestream on the phone.

Had another wedding ceremony after

The groom did not let this small hiccup ruin his joyous moment.

From the video, he was seen with a huge grin on his face as he watched the ceremony while dressed to the nines in his wedding garb.

According to the groom's friend, the groom ultimately made up for this segment of his wedding, after he received his PCR test results.

Top image screenshot from Hou Lang/Weibo