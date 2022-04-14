Cheerleading couple does acrobatic wedding pose for photo shoot along Orchard Road

A couple in Singapore struck an acrobatic cheerleader pose during an unorthodox wedding photo shoot along Orchard Road -- and literally took things to the next level.

The bride posted a video of the shoot that day, starting from

• the planning and coordination on site,

• to giving a pep talk,

• to getting the couple into the zone mentally to ace the zero-error stunt a la competition time,

• and eventually, pulling it off at the pedestrian crossing in public for all and sundry to see -- just as the sun was about to set for them to utilise whatever light that was available at dusk.

The TikToker, Denise Alexis (@denisealexis), has attracted a following of close to 300,000, as she has been posting about her cheerleader life prior to this wedding photo shoot video.

How cheerleader wedding photo shoot went

The couple, with the bride in her wedding gown and the groom in his dapper suit, were seen getting ready in Orchard.

The pep talk and coordination was to ensure everyone on site knew what each one was supposed to do.

Note that the bride was wearing flat shoes instead of stilettoes for obvious reasons.

This was how the bride was raised to her starting position.

Pulling off the pose for more than 2 seconds.

Extraction.

The other poses for the shoot that day.

And the eventual processed shots.

Using whatever Orchard has to offer.

Caught on dashboard camera

As luck and good cheer would have it, an acquaintance of the couple, who was coincidentally passing by at that time, caught the entire sequence on the car's dashboard camera.

The car's occupants could be heard cheering and squealing in delight when the couple pulled off their 10/10 pose.

Pedestrians crossing the road at that time also took photos.

The dashcam details indicated that the shoot took place on Sunday, Feb. 27, just past 7:15pm.

