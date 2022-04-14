Back

Cheerleading couple does acrobatic wedding pose for photo shoot along Orchard Road

No room for error.

Belmont Lay | April 14, 2022, 02:15 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A couple in Singapore struck an acrobatic cheerleader pose during an unorthodox wedding photo shoot along Orchard Road -- and literally took things to the next level.

The bride posted a video of the shoot that day, starting from

• the planning and coordination on site,

• to giving a pep talk,

• to getting the couple into the zone mentally to ace the zero-error stunt a la competition time,

• and eventually, pulling it off at the pedestrian crossing in public for all and sundry to see -- just as the sun was about to set for them to utilise whatever light that was available at dusk.

The TikToker, Denise Alexis (@denisealexis), has attracted a following of close to 300,000, as she has been posting about her cheerleader life prior to this wedding photo shoot video.

@denisealexis We did a crazy photoshoot along orchard road, how did you think it went?? 😜 @heystranger.photography #tiktoksg #photoshoot #couple #fyp #foryou #iloveyou ♬ Water Under the Bridge - Adele

How cheerleader wedding photo shoot went

The couple, with the bride in her wedding gown and the groom in his dapper suit, were seen getting ready in Orchard.

The pep talk and coordination was to ensure everyone on site knew what each one was supposed to do.

Note that the bride was wearing flat shoes instead of stilettoes for obvious reasons.

This was how the bride was raised to her starting position.

Pulling off the pose for more than 2 seconds.

Extraction.

The other poses for the shoot that day.

And the eventual processed shots.

Using whatever Orchard has to offer.

Caught on dashboard camera

As luck and good cheer would have it, an acquaintance of the couple, who was coincidentally passing by at that time, caught the entire sequence on the car's dashboard camera.

The car's occupants could be heard cheering and squealing in delight when the couple pulled off their 10/10 pose.

Pedestrians crossing the road at that time also took photos.

The dashcam details indicated that the shoot took place on Sunday, Feb. 27, just past 7:15pm.

@denisealexis Reply to @knrikiys One of our friends’ friend happened to pass by and saw us during our photoshoot. Her family’s reaction is so cute!! 😍 #fyp #foryou #cheerleader #weddingshoot #pws ♬ original sound - Denise Alexis 🎀

Follow and listen to our podcast here

F1 S'pore Grand Prix S$298 to S$1,288 3-day tickets sold out within 6 hours

The organiser said there was 'enormous demand' from fans.

April 14, 2022, 12:09 AM

Taiwanese woman swallows 18cm toothbrush, only visits hospital 7 hours later after knocking off work

Priorities.

April 14, 2022, 12:05 AM

Moderna > Pfizer > Sinopharm > Sinovac: S'pore study on vaccines' effectiveness against infection & severe disease

Those who got the Sinovac vaccine were found to be 2.37 times more likely to get Covid-19 compared to those who got the Pfizer vaccine.

April 13, 2022, 08:22 PM

20-year-old rider in Gambas Ave accident now in ICU, was working as nurse to pay for studies

He has undergone three major surgeries thus far, and it is uncertain how long his recovery will take.

April 13, 2022, 08:13 PM

Benz Hui claims S'poreans are spoiled by the govt & likes to complain

An observation the actor made while living in Singapore.

April 13, 2022, 07:02 PM

Crystal-looking art installations light up S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre's roof garden as part of upcoming festival

Free exhibitions available, yay.

April 13, 2022, 06:46 PM

More M'sians returning to S'pore to work as employers recruiting actively

The manufacturing and F&B industries are apparently facing a dearth of labour.

April 13, 2022, 06:35 PM

UK PM Boris Johnson & Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, was also fined.

April 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

All primary & secondary schools to offer contactless & digital payments for students by 2025

Going cashless.

April 13, 2022, 06:24 PM

Jail for S'pore slingshot enthusiast, 61, who accidentally fired ball bearings into Hougang flats

Chan Fan Kheow would practice his slingshot skills twice a day on the rooftop of a multi-storey car park, facing a nearby block of flats.

April 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.