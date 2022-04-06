Back

Central & Marine Parade Public libraries to close for makeover in mid-2022

NLB has also put forward multiple alternative spaces for borrowing books.

Matthias Ang | April 06, 2022, 12:37 PM

Two public libraries will be undergoing a makeover around the middle of 2022.

According to the National Library Board (NLB), the Marine Parade Public Library will be closed from May 9 as part of a broader rejuvenation plan for the Marine Parade Community building, and is slated to re-open in 2025.

As for the Central Public Library, it will be closed from June 13 and is scheduled to re-open in the first half of 2023.

Alternatives available for borrowing books

In the case of Marine Parade Public Library, these alternatives are:

  • The 24-hour Book Dispenser outside Marine Parade Central's FairPrice Finest

  • Reading Corner at Marine Terrance Walk Resident's Committees on Weekends

  • Other libraries such as Geylang East Public Library, Bedok Public Library, and Tampines Regional Library

Mobile Library (MOLLY) buses will also be available at the following locations:

  • Open space near Block 35 Marine Cres Ville (Marine Crescent Ville RC): Every first Sunday of the month (except May 1, 2022) from 1 to 4pm.

  • Open carpark near Block 53 Marine Terrace (Marine Terrace Haven RC): Every 2nd Sunday of the month (except July 10, 2022) from 9am to 12pm.

In addition, some of the Central Public Library's services will still be available.

These are the NLB's Grab-n-Go pilot at the Study Lounge on the fifth level of the National Library Building, picking up reserved items through the reservation lockers at the basement, and returning books through the 24-hour bookdrop at the first level.

As for alternate libraries to the Central Public Library, these are Toa Payoh Public Library, [email protected] and Geylang East Public Library, according to NLB.

