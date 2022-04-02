Back

Cardi B hypes tau huay dessert as reason for why Asians live to 140 years old

Running out to get some tau huay now.

Irwan Shah | April 02, 2022, 12:37 PM

Do you know the saying "Asians never age"?

American singer-songwriter Cardi B — born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — may have found the key to unlocking the fountain of youth.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter posted about milk tea and tofu pudding (popularly known in Singapore as tau huay) from dessert chain Meet Fresh on social media on March 23. 

The songstress talked about how parents should try alternatives to sweets for their children, and why Asians tend to live longer.

 

"Asian m*th*rf*ck*rs be living long," said Cardi B.

"Why would they be reaching like 140 years old? Because they don't really do too much. They don't really use a lot of sugar, they incorporate tea and beans on this sh*t. This is really good, you would love it."

The shoutout by Cardi B garnered the attention of Meet Fresh, with her stories reposted on their official Instagram and Weibo accounts.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meetfresh (@meetfreshusa)

The reposted story on Weibo — originally posted by CardiBArchive — garnered over 100,000 likes with over 4,000 comments. It was also shared on several other social media sites, earning interesting comments from netizens worldwide.

screenshot Netizens commenting on Cardi B's instastory. Screenshot from AsiansNeverDie Facebook Page

The star previously savoured several other Asian food and snacks such as Chicken Feet, Tiger Sugar Ice Bar and Filipino cuisine among others.

Top photo by Frank Schwichtenberg and @melonconsumer Twitter Page.

