Veteran actor Brandon Wong, 50, finally wins 'Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes' award after 27 years

Congrats!

Zhangxin Zheng | April 25, 2022, 01:05 AM

Mediacorp actor Brandon Wong has won his first "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes" award after 27 years in the industry.

This is the 50-year-old's first award at Star Awards despite past nomination for the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories.

Since he joined then-TCS in 1995 after participating in "Star Search Singapore", Wong has acted in numerous Channel 8 dramas including "Tofu Street", "Wok of Life", "Nanny Daddy", "Housewives' Holiday", and "My Friends from Afar".

Wong also won the "Your Most Hated Villain" award with his role in drama "Recipe of Life" this year.

Wong's thank you speech

Wong was so moved that he choked up in tears before delivering a short thank you speech on stage after snagging a spot in the "Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes" line-up.

He received loud applause from audience members and fellow colleagues present at the ceremony.

Someone even shouted "jia you" (a term of encouragement) while he attempted to regain his composure.

Here's what Wong said in his emotional speech:

"27 years really haven't been easy. There are not many 27 years in one's life time. Some sweep up all the awards that they deserved in their first year, only having to worry about what award to get for the next year. Jiong Yao (Brandon's Chinese name) only painstakingly made it up to the stage of Star Awards to receive the first award after 27 years.

I worry it will take me another 27 years to win the second award. I don't dare to say I'm anybody but every step I took in the past 27 years to come this far proved that I'm a Qian Li Ma* that can take criticism and hardship."

"Qian Li Ma" translates to a horse that can run thousand miles. It originated from a Chinese saying where "Qian Li Ma" is used to describe talented people who are waiting for someone with good judgement to spot them.

Here's the emotional moment:

Post-show interview

During a post-show interview with the media, Wong apologised for not keeping his composure during the ceremony, adding that it's been quite a journey for the past 27 years.

"I was so afraid that I would let down everyone who was supporting me, be it the viewers, my friends, or my benefactors who gave me the opportunities."

Top image via meWatch screen grabs.

