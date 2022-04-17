Boy urinating in bottle at Tiong Bahru food court sparks debate

On Apr. 16, a picture of a woman assisting a young boy as he peed into a bottle at a food court was uploaded onto community Facebook page COMPLAINT SINGAPORE.

Peed into bottle

The young boy was standing on a chair with a bowl of ice kacang just a few centimetres away.

People around them seemed to be oblivious to what was going on.

The caption also mentioned that the nearest toilet was just one minute away.

The post has since gained over 1,000 reactions and 798 shares on Facebook.

The incident appears to have happened at a food court in Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Divided comments

The comment section was left divided on whether what happened was right or wrong.

Some empathised with the situation, citing that seeing such things won't "mess" their appetites and acknowledged that the woman could fear that their seats and ice kacang may be taken away if they were to go to the toilet.

Meanwhile, others felt that it was unhygienic and "not the way" to educate the child.

The comment section has since been limited.

Top image from Liz Lun via COMPLAINT SINGAPORE.