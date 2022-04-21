Boy in diapers & slippers wanders alone near Woodlands Mart on Apr. 19 evening

A boy who was only wearing diapers and a pair of slippers was found wandering alone near Woodlands Mart on Apr. 19 night.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at about 9pm.

Passers-by notice boy wandering unattended

The owner of a mobile phone shop, surnamed Zhang, told Shin Min Daily News that a couple had first noticed the boy wandering about the area aimlessly, on his own.

The boy appeared to be around five or six years old.

The couple had then approached Zhang to check if the boy was her child, after which Zhang had noticed that the boy was half-naked and clad only in diapers.

In a picture provided by Zhang, the boy is shown to be seated on a yellow kiddie ride machine, and appeared to be in a daze, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Couple seeks boy's next-of-kin, police arrive

The couple then went about with the boy to search for his next-of-kin, but they were unable to locate the boy's family even after a 45-minute-long search.

Zhang shared that they also attempted to speak to the boy in multiple languages, but the boy only shook his head in response and did not speak.

After more shopkeepers learnt of the lost boy, someone then called the police for assistance.

After the police arrived on the scene, Zhang shared that she had gone home to grab some food and clothes for the boy.

Members of the public also reportedly offered the boy food and water, but the boy allegedly did not accept.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, some shopkeepers who were interviewed said that they do not know the boy.

The police eventually brought the boy away with them after looking around and interviewing the shopkeepers in the area for leads.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News Facebook