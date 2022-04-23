Booster dose required for recovered Covid-19 persons aged 12 & above from June 1, 2022

On April 22, alongside the easing of various Covid-19 restrictions, some updates were provided on vaccination.

Boosters for recovered individuals

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) recommended those who are 12 years old and above, who have completed their primary vaccination series and recovered from Covid-19 infection, to take the booster vaccine dose.

The booster dose may be received from about 28 days after the infection, and should not be delayed beyond nine months after completing the primary vaccine course.

The Committee cites recent evidence that immune protection in recovered persons who are vaccinated can vary between individuals and wanes with time.

Booster vaccination is thus safe in recovered persons and helps maintain a high level of protection against severe disease.

Additionally, from June 1, individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 will be required to receive a booster dose within nine months of their last primary vaccination dose.

This is needed for them to maintain their vaccinated status.

All one needs to do is walk into any Vaccination Centre (VC) before 7pm to receive their booster shot.

On second booster shot for elderly

For those aged 60 to 79 years old, the Committee is not issuing a recommendation for them to receive a second booster shot.

However, these individuals will be offered a second dose if they wish to take it.

The second booster vaccine dose should be administered about five months after receiving the first booster.

This is in addition to the earlier recommendation of a second booster for specific groups — those aged 80 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and the medically vulnerable.

Those aged 60 and above can receive their second booster by walking into any VC offering mRNA vaccines before 7pm.

Vaccination centres progressively closing

To consolidate resources and free up space for other uses, VCs will progressively close from end-May 2022.

VCs closing on May 31 are:

[email protected] Tampines Hub

Bishan Community Club

Buona Vista Community Club

Chua Chu Kang Community Club

Clementi Community Centre

Hong Kah North Community Club

Jalan Besar Community Club

Nanyang Community Club

Nee Soon East Community Club

Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

Radin Mas Community Club

Sengkang Community Club

Tampines East Community Club

Tanjong Pagar Community Club

Teck Ghee Community Club

The Serangoon Community Club

Toa Payoh West Community Club

Woodlands Community Club

Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

Yew Tee Community Club

The above VCs offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on May 2, while the above VCs offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on May 10.

Dose 2 and booster doses will continue to be administered until May 31.

VCs closing on June 30 are:

Bedok Community Centre

Canberra Community Club

Hougang Community Club

Punggol 21 Community Club

Queenstown Community Centre

Senja-Cashew Community Club

The above VCs offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on June 2, while the above VCs offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on June 9.

Dose 2 and booster doses will continue to be administered until June 30.

The VCs at Former Hong Kah Secondary School and Raffles City Convention Centre will remain in operation.

