Back

Booster dose required for recovered Covid-19 persons aged 12 & above from June 1, 2022

FYI.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2022, 12:42 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On April 22, alongside the easing of various Covid-19 restrictions, some updates were provided on vaccination.

Boosters for recovered individuals

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) recommended those who are 12 years old and above, who have completed their primary vaccination series and recovered from Covid-19 infection, to take the booster vaccine dose.

The booster dose may be received from about 28 days after the infection, and should not be delayed beyond nine months after completing the primary vaccine course.

The Committee cites recent evidence that immune protection in recovered persons who are vaccinated can vary between individuals and wanes with time.

Booster vaccination is thus safe in recovered persons and helps maintain a high level of protection against severe disease.

Additionally, from June 1, individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 will be required to receive a booster dose within nine months of their last primary vaccination dose.

This is needed for them to maintain their vaccinated status.

All one needs to do is walk into any Vaccination Centre (VC) before 7pm to receive their booster shot.

On second booster shot for elderly

For those aged 60 to 79 years old, the Committee is not issuing a recommendation for them to receive a second booster shot.

However, these individuals will be offered a second dose if they wish to take it.

The second booster vaccine dose should be administered about five months after receiving the first booster.

This is in addition to the earlier recommendation of a second booster for specific groups — those aged 80 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and the medically vulnerable.

Those aged 60 and above can receive their second booster by walking into any VC offering mRNA vaccines before 7pm.

Vaccination centres progressively closing

To consolidate resources and free up space for other uses, VCs will progressively close from end-May 2022.

VCs closing on May 31 are:

  • [email protected] Tampines Hub

  • Bishan Community Club

  • Buona Vista Community Club

  • Chua Chu Kang Community Club

  • Clementi Community Centre

  • Hong Kah North Community Club

  • Jalan Besar Community Club

  • Nanyang Community Club

  • Nee Soon East Community Club

  • Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

  • Radin Mas Community Club

  • Sengkang Community Club

  • Tampines East Community Club

  • Tanjong Pagar Community Club

  • Teck Ghee Community Club

  • The Serangoon Community Club

  • Toa Payoh West Community Club

  • Woodlands Community Club

  • Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

  • Yew Tee Community Club

The above VCs offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on May 2, while the above VCs offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on May 10.

Dose 2 and booster doses will continue to be administered until May 31.

VCs closing on June 30 are:

  • Bedok Community Centre

  • Canberra Community Club

  • Hougang Community Club

  • Punggol 21 Community Club

  • Queenstown Community Centre

  • Senja-Cashew Community Club

The above VCs offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on June 2, while the above VCs offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will administer the last Dose 1 on June 9.

Dose 2 and booster doses will continue to be administered until June 30.

The VCs at Former Hong Kah Secondary School and Raffles City Convention Centre will remain in operation.

More details on VCs can be found here.

If you missed yesterday's updates on Covid-19 restrictions

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from by Fullerton Health via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page

Comment: Lawrence Wong will need to convince young S’poreans to ‘agree to disagree’ on issues should he become PM

The PM in waiting has voiced his intention to create an inclusive Singapore.

April 23, 2022, 11:58 AM

Gong Cha has limited-edition honeydew series from S$5.50, only available on GrabFood

Cupfy and Tuk Tuk Cha have new drinks available exclusively on GrabFood too.

April 23, 2022, 11:32 AM

Group of 6 'outsmarts' S'pore bar's promo to get their S$947 bill waived

Modern problems.

April 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

Single S’porean mum of 4: Leaving my abusive husband was the best decision for my kids

The single mother of four remains optimistic, taking on one challenge at a time.

April 23, 2022, 10:01 AM

S$1=RM3.15: M'sian ringgit exchange rate hits 5-year high, someone exchanges RM100,000

Singaporeans enticed by rate.

April 23, 2022, 03:53 AM

Man walking around S'pore with weird backpack mapping streets for Apple's new feature

Apple Maps' version of Google Street View.

April 23, 2022, 03:38 AM

Thailand to remove Covid-19 tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1

However, unvaccinated tourists will be required to take a pre-departure test and undergo quarantine.

April 22, 2022, 07:43 PM

S'pore man, 62, juggles work & caring for 30-year-old intellectually disabled daughter after wife gets Covid-19

His wife returned home after over three months of treatment in the hospital.

April 22, 2022, 07:42 PM

New Zealand PM greeted by 2 giant furry Kiwifruit mascots in Japan swaying to violin music

In a room full of men with formal suits.

April 22, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore scraps TraceTogether from most places starting April 26, 2022

No more HRNs too.

April 22, 2022, 07:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.