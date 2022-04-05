Back

Man driving S'pore-registered BMW caught on camera urinating by Johor Bahru roadside

"Must do like that," he can be heard saying.

Andrew Koay | April 05, 2022, 06:55 PM

Sometimes when you gotta go, you gotta go. Or at least that appears to be the mantra of one BMW driver from Singapore.

In a video posted to Facebook by Roads.sg, the aforementioned driver was caught on CCTV footage exiting a Singapore-registered BMW and hosing down the roadside with his urine.

According to the video's description and a time stamp on the footage, the unsavoury incident appeared to have taken place in Johor Bahru, past 1am on the Apr. 5.

Acting like a juvenile

The footage showed the driver and his passenger carrying out a conversation, where the former is warned about the presence of the CCTV camera.

Undeterred, the man unzips his shorts and proceeds to bounce up and down while handling his genitals nearby what looks like a drain.

"Must do like that," he can be heard saying.

Continuing in the vein of acting like a juvenile, the man swayed his hips from side to side mid-stream before returning to his vertical bop.

As the video comes to a close, a high-pitched cackle rings out.

Commenters not amused

Yet, commenters on the video did not find humour in the man's actions.

"Marking his territory. We thought only animals do that," said one Facebook user.

"Totally disgusting and totally disgraceful," added another.

His antics add on to the bad reputation of ugly Singaporeans in Malaysia.

Top image from Roads.sg Facebook page

