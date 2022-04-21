'Bling Empire' season 2 premieres on May 13, new cast members added

Netflix reality TV series "Bling Empire" is returning for a second season on May 13, 2022.

Premieres May 13

Here's the series synopsis:

"Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style."

New cast members

In an Instagram post from Apr. 15, the streaming service also confirmed the addition of two new cast members: Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris.

Dorothy Wang

Wang, 34, was formerly on another reality series called "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills".

Her father is Chinese-American businessman Roger Wang, a former CEO of real estate firm Golden Eagle International.

Mimi Morris

According to Netflix, Morris moved from Vietnam to the U.S. and started her own successful business.

At the height of the Vietnam War, Morris and her seven siblings spent two years living in a "large hole in the ground" as they were unable to flee their village to find safety.

She is married to Donald Morris, the CEO of manufacturing company Morris Group International.

Apart from the two new cast members, the following past season members will also appear in the second season: Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Jamie Xie and Kelly Mi Li.

