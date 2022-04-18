Back

Google & EDB take top 2 spots in S'pore's best employers survey 2022

Lean Jinghui | April 18, 2022, 05:32 PM

The results of a study conducted by The Straits Times (ST) and Global data firm Statista revealed that Google retained the top spot for Singapore's Best Employer in 2022.

According to ST, the Singapore's Best Employers 2022 survey is a ranking of the top 200 companies and institutions in Singapore, each with at least 200 employees.

Methodology

More than 17,000 employees completed the online survey, which was conducted in August and September 2021.

Online access panels were used to conduct the survey anonymously, and participants with "diverse socio-demographic backgrounds" were invited to generate a representative sample of employees who work part- or full-time for large companies.

Employers were given a score out of 10, based on:

  • Whether staff would recommend their employers to a friend or family member. Zero meant "I wouldn't recommend my employer under any circumstances", while 10 meant "I would definitely recommend my employer".

  • Whether staff would or would not recommend other employers in their respective industries.

A final score was calculated based on the results of the two questions, with a greater weight given to the direct score the participants gave their employer.

In addition, employees were asked to rate their employer on various aspects of the job, their work environment, as well as the reputation of their employer, ST reported.

Areas considered included atmosphere at work and potential for development, as well as the image, working conditions, salary or wage, and diversity.

Top 10 employers in 2022

While Google was ranked best employer of the year with a score of 9.16, the Economic Development Board (EDB) came second with a score of 8.72.

Country Managing Director for Google Singapore Ben King said that the tech giant has primarily focused on ensuring their employees "find satisfaction in their role, feel included at work, have their unique needs looked after, and have opportunities to develop and grow” while working from home during the pandemic.

The company has also implemented "global days off, wellbeing bonuses, no-meeting weeks, and encouraged employees to "prioritise self-care" to help manage burn-out.

Institute for Human Resource Professionals chief executive Mayank Parekh told ST that the survey findings reinforced the importance of workplace culture in attracting and retaining talent within companies.

The other top eight employers in the Best Employer's list for Singapore included:

  1. The Lego Group

  2. Apple

  3. Wise

  4. Proctor & Gamble

  5. Rolls-Royce

  6. Tanglin Trust School

  7. United World College of Southeast Asia

  8. City Energy

You can find the full list and survey here.

