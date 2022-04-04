Back

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui becomes waiter at daughter's Wheelock Place cafe

You might also bump into the veteran actor when you pop by.

Belmont Lay | April 04, 2022, 11:37 AM

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui was recently spotted taking on the role of a service staff at his daughter's newest café, Juju, located at Wheelock Place.

The 73-year-old actor was spotted by Hongkong YouTuber Ms Karman in a March 10, 2020 YouTube video.

Waiting tables

Hui, a Singapore permanent resident, was at the cha chaan teng, which is his 25-year-old daughter's third cafe in Singapore.

It had only recently opened on March 5.

The first cafe, Café Bakeaholic, is located at The Springside condominium in the Springleaf area near Yishun.

Café Bakeaholic then branched out to Wheelock Place, and Juju subsequently opened right beside it.

Benz Hui friendly & approachable

Hui was seen in the YouTube video approaching Ms Karman to make small talk.

He asked her if she was a Hongkonger when he saw her filming her dine-in experience.

His approach surprised her, and they were seen conversing in Cantonese.

The veteran actor's appearance helped drum up interest in the video, which has been watched more than a quarter of a million times in less than a month.

Asked for his food recommendations, Hui suggested the YouTuber try the curried fishballs and egg luncheon meat noodles.

He also said the instant noodles used in the cafe, which is from Hong Kong, does not taste the sameas the ones found in Singapore.

Classic Hong Kong cafe fare

The video featured some of the classic cha chaan teng mains, such as Soup Macaroni with Ham (S$7.90), HK French Toast (s$5.90), and curried fishballs (S$4.90).

