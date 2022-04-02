WP partners hawker to give out porridge to low-income Eunos residents daily during Ramadan

Ramadan — a month of prayer, reflection, and fasting for the Muslim community — starts in the evening today (Apr. 2).

For those that might struggle to put food on the table when breaking fast, one hawker stall is doing its part to help.

Free bubur

Workers' Party (WP) Chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh shared that WP's Team Eunos is collaborating with Grill by Chef Syed to give out free Ramadan bubur (porridge) to those in need.

Grill by Chef Syed typically serves up Western fare.

Free bubur will be given out every day of the week throughout the month of Ramadan to low-income and needy Eunos residents.

The meals can be collected between 5pm and 7pm from Apr. 4 to May 1 (while stocks last) at the hawker stall, which is located at 136 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Singh wrote in his post that this is the first time they are conducting such a distribution exercise, and it will operate on an "honour system basis".

He thus hopes that the bubur will go to those who need it most.

You can read his full post here.

For readers who will be fasting and breaking fast, here's a useful Ramadan Calendar:

Top photo from Pritam Singh / FB and Kuali.com (image of bubur for illustrative purposes)