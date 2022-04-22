Back

MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour gone, no more cancer for now

He was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November 2021.

Zi Shan Kow | April 22, 2022, 01:25 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng in remission for nose cancer after seeking treatment for more than a month.

No more tumour

The 51-year-old shared the good news on social media on Apr. 22.

The results of his MRI scan and blood test revealed that the tumour in his nose is gone.

He added that the test did not detect the presence of Epstein-Barr virus DNA in his blood, which is associated with nose cancer.

"This is the first milestone following my radiation treatment, one of many to come," wrote Baey.

His next milestone will be a PET scan in January 2023, exactly a year after his treatment completion.

Cancer may come back

Although Baey's doctor warned him that "the cancer might still return any time", he finds that it is still good news.

He also said he had a planned dinner date with his wife that night, regardless of the test results.

Baey's wife, Lim Hai Yen, had undergone a surgery to remove her hyperactive adrenal gland shortly after Baey's cancer diagnosis.

The gland had been a root cause for her stroke in June 2020, which caused her to suffer from aphasia, a condition affecting her ability to speak and write.

"No matter what, life goes on and we should be happy that we have each other to count on. Enjoy every little moment," wrote Baey.

Diagnosed in 2021

Baey was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November 2021 after a regular eye check for glaucoma, reported The Straits Times.

When he broke the news on social media in January 2022, he had already underwent four weeks of treatment.

Baey said he was fortunate to have discovered the medical condition at an early stage, when treatment is simpler and there is a very high chance of survival.

His final radiation treatment, marking the end of a 33-session therapy, took place on Jan. 26.

Baey experienced multiple side effects from the treatment, including fatigue, weight loss, mouth dryness, mouth ulcers, change in taste buds, loss of taste and scorching on his neck.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Baey Yam Keng.

Man, 66, found dead at Lower Seletar Reservoir racked up S$70,000 debt in 'Cambodia investment project'

Police investigation found that the man had not profited from any of these investment projects.

April 22, 2022, 03:41 PM

Free shuttle buses to JB customs from 2 JB Sentral locations until Apr. 30

FYI for those planning a short trip across the border.

April 22, 2022, 03:25 PM

Red-crowned crane visits man's wake in China, 'bows' at altar & coffin

The unexpected guest was served corn, vegetables, and live fish by the bereaved family.

April 22, 2022, 02:33 PM

POFMA invoked against The Independent S'pore over article saying Shanmugam may step down from ministerial posts

POFMA Correction Directions issued.

April 22, 2022, 02:32 PM

SCDF provide CPR to 14 cats caught in Fajar Road HDB fire, 1 cat dies

It is understood that no one else was home.

April 22, 2022, 02:30 PM

30 cats allegedly abandoned by owner at S'pore pet hotel for over 6 months, looking for new homes

Now there are 24 cats left to be rehomed.

April 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

Taliban bans TikTok due to 'filthy content' misleading younger generation

The latest restriction to be imposed on Afghans.

April 22, 2022, 12:37 PM

Waffletown reopening in Clementi at NEWest

The eatery is currently under renovation.

April 22, 2022, 12:21 PM

Parkroyal Collection Pickering launches 2D1N 'Single's Inferno'-inspired staycation package at S$520

Hot oppa not included.

April 22, 2022, 12:09 PM

Giant S’pore promises to keep ‘same lower prices’ for over 600 top daily essentials 

The budget-conscious can look out for ‘Lower Prices That Last’ items.

April 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.