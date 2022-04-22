MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour gone, no more cancer for now

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng in remission for nose cancer after seeking treatment for more than a month.

No more tumour

The 51-year-old shared the good news on social media on Apr. 22.

The results of his MRI scan and blood test revealed that the tumour in his nose is gone.

He added that the test did not detect the presence of Epstein-Barr virus DNA in his blood, which is associated with nose cancer.

"This is the first milestone following my radiation treatment, one of many to come," wrote Baey.

His next milestone will be a PET scan in January 2023, exactly a year after his treatment completion.

Cancer may come back

Although Baey's doctor warned him that "the cancer might still return any time", he finds that it is still good news.

He also said he had a planned dinner date with his wife that night, regardless of the test results.

Baey's wife, Lim Hai Yen, had undergone a surgery to remove her hyperactive adrenal gland shortly after Baey's cancer diagnosis.

The gland had been a root cause for her stroke in June 2020, which caused her to suffer from aphasia, a condition affecting her ability to speak and write.

"No matter what, life goes on and we should be happy that we have each other to count on. Enjoy every little moment," wrote Baey.

Diagnosed in 2021

Baey was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November 2021 after a regular eye check for glaucoma, reported The Straits Times.

When he broke the news on social media in January 2022, he had already underwent four weeks of treatment.

Baey said he was fortunate to have discovered the medical condition at an early stage, when treatment is simpler and there is a very high chance of survival.

His final radiation treatment, marking the end of a 33-session therapy, took place on Jan. 26.

Baey experienced multiple side effects from the treatment, including fatigue, weight loss, mouth dryness, mouth ulcers, change in taste buds, loss of taste and scorching on his neck.

Top images by Baey Yam Keng.