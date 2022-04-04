Avatar-themed 'walk-through event' debuting at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest in 2022

Remember the movie "Avatar"? Not the one about about the boy with the ability to manipulate the elements having to save the world, but the one about a man having to save a world of blue-skinned people.

If you've fond memories of the latter — which is also the highest-grossing movie ever — good news, because there's a sequel coming to theatres this December, and an Avatar-themed event coming to Gardens by the Bay.

Reminiscent of Pandora

Singapore is the first destination for Avatar: The Experience, which will debut at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest.

It is described as an "immersive walk-through event" based on James Cameron's "Avatar".

Gardens by the Bay's Chief Executive Officer, Felix Loh, said that many visitors associate the attraction's aesthetic with the environments on Pandora, the fictional planet "Avatar" is set in.

Indeed, one can see the slight resemblance between the waterfalls, and misty interiors of the Cloud Forest are reminiscent of the lush habitat on Pandora.

At the event, visitors can "connect with the alien world of Pandora, its bioluminescent environments, mystical creatures, flora, and the captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na’vi".

Avatar: The Experience is a collaboration between Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences, and James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment.

It will also add to the significance of Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary this year.

Avatar: The Experience will open later this year, with more details coming soon.

Top photo from Trip Advisor and 20th Century Fox