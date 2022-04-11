BMW hits Audi in Loyang, Audi driver exits, door gets hit by van within seconds

If you're having a bad day, just remember that at least you're not the driver of this Audi in Singapore.

A video uploaded to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante showed the unfortunate driver involved in two separate accidents within seconds.

The footage appears to have been taken by cameras mounted on a motorbike along Old Tampines Road, at the Flora Road intersection.

The Audi was seen stopping at the intersection, only for a BMW SUV to crash into its rear.

As is common practice in an accident, both drivers exit their vehicles, with the BMW driver gesturing apologetically.

Slams door into overtaking van

The Audi driver, however, opened his door only for it to slam into a Toyota van attempting to overtake the parked cars on the single-lane road.

The second incident crumples the silver Audi's door and manages to take the side-view mirror off the Toyota.

At first seemingly reacting with annoyance, the Audi driver's posture soon changes to one best described as a mixture of self-pity and incredulity at the series of unfortunate events.

Who is at fault?

In the video's comments section a debate raged over who was at fault for the second accident, with blame placed on both the Audi or the Toyota drivers.

Many commenters pointed out that the van had no choice but to overtake the BMW and the Audi, lest it be stuck behind the obstruction.

According to Singapore's highway code, a continuous white line can only be crossed if the road ahead is clear.

