MFA assisting S'poreans in Shanghai to get food & essentials during lockdown

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will be rendering assistance to Singaporeans in Shanghai during the city's lockdown.

An MFA spokesperson said on Apr. 13 that the Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai has been reaching out to Singaporeans and responding to their queries and concerns during the lockdown in Shanghai.

The Consulate-General is also helping Singaporeans in Shanghai access food and essentials.

This includes helping Singaporeans source for essential supplies or replenish medication, sending food packs to those who are unable to obtain food on their own, and facilitating exit permits for Singaporeans to return to Singapore for urgent reasons.

The MFA spokesperson advised Singaporeans who are unable to obtain essential supplies to contact the Consulate-General for assistance.

On the other hand, those who can still access delivery services are advised to try purchasing essential supplies through online applications and participating in group buys within their residential compounds.

These individuals may also seek assistance through their neighbourhood residence committees.

Singaporeans can also refer to the relevant Shanghai authority’s official WeChat account for information on available vendors for supplies, said MFA.

Consulate-General monitoring the situation closely

The MFA spokesperson added that the Consulate-General is also monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the local authorities.

MFA said the Consulate-General has been providing regular updates for Singaporeans on the "rapidly evolving" Covid-19 situation in Shanghai.

Aside from creating a list of Frequently Asked Questions, there was a recent virtual town hall meeting on Apr. 12.

MFA advises Singaporeans in Shanghai who require consular assistance to reach the Consulate-General via the emergency hotline +86 138 0194 9439 or email address [email protected]

Singaporeans can also approach the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +6563798800 or +6563798855.

MFA also urged all Singaporeans who are currently in Shanghai to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ if they have not already done so.

Covid-19 situation in China

Shanghai has been under lockdown for 17 days and counting.

The city is the new epicentre for the latest Covid-19 outbreak in China, and it recorded 25,146 cases on Apr. 13, according to Reuters.

To battle the outbreak, Shanghai went into what was supposed to be a two-week lockdown on Mar. 28, but it was extended indefinitely on Apr. 5 until further notice.

Shanghai is the largest city in China, and with a population of 26 million, Chinese state media outlets have described this as the biggest and most extensive lockdown since the shutdown of Wuhan in 2020.

Frustration is mounting amongst the city's residents as they run through their depleting stock of essentials and food while struggling to replenish their supplies through delivery platforms.

