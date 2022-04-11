'Wake up, stop dreaming, live with the reality': Asian parents on daughter's choice to major in arts

A Vietnamese woman, who goes by Kaitlynn on TikTok and appears to live in the U.S., shared an emotional conversation she had with her parents over her choice to major in the arts at university.

The video, which showed the woman getting emotional when confronted by her parents, has attracted more than six million views, along with thousands of encouraging comments praising her for pursuing her dreams despite her parents' objections.

Questioned on how she plans to support herself after graduation

The video starts with an already teary-eyed Kaitlynn sharing a meal with her parents, an indication that the uncomfortable conversation had been going on for some time before she decided to hit record.

In Vietnamese, her mother questioned her on how she intends to support herself after graduating.

"I'm going to find a rich husband," she replied, adding in the video subtitles that she was "obviously joking".

Her mother, however, took her reply seriously and retorted with: "You're short and small, you can't do anything, you're nothing in comparison to others. Talk about marrying rich."

Her father interjects, and asked: "Why did you choose this major?"

"I'm in the post production track, I sit in a room and edit sh*t," Kaitlynn replied.

Crying some more, she added: "Leave me alone, I'll figure it out."

Her mother continued, and said it would be difficult for her to "survive" with this career.

Her father chimed in again, and told her: "Sit and think this through. Wake up, stop dreaming, live with the reality."

Kaitlynn's TikTok description indicates she is from Orange County, Los Angeles in the U.S.

Many empathise with her situation of dealing with Asian parents

Kaitlynn's video seemed to strike a chord with many, with some sharing that they were able to relate to her situation.

Others encouraged her to keep pushing on with her choice in major, and said that what made her "happy" was more important.

Some also pointed out that her parents may have had a narrower understanding on what would make a successful career, or that they are unable to communicate their worries to their daughter tactfully.

Another Vietnamese woman in the arts industry also reached out to Kaitlynn to offer her "support" in her career if she needed it.

All photos via @kaitlynnbui/TikTok