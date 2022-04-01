10 April Fool's pranks from companies in S'pore, rated super honestly

April Fool's, besides being a day of pranks and general mischievousness, is apparently also a golden opportunity for marketing.

And the companies are right, because articles like this exist.

Here are 10 pranks by companies in Singapore, rated by some random Mothership writer.

1. Ikura Matcha Latte by Gong Cha

Good that Gong Cha doesn't just jump on typically unpopular ingredients like coriander, but instead combines two popular items to make a gag-worthy one.

The simple but memorable prank also captures mindshare efficiently enough.

And it got us thinking... what if we just eat some ikura (salmon roe) and drink a mouthful of matcha latte straight after?

Rating: 8/10.

2. Chicken rice & Nasi Lemak pads from Laurier

Do we want to imagine the smell? No.

Are we imagining the smell? Yes.

Also:

Really wasted.

Rating: 6/10

3. All sticks & all dip Yan Yan by Meiji

Can this be real? We would actually buy it.

Rating: 8.5/10

4. Crocodile at Nex

A crocodile at Nex?? 😱

What was it looking for????

Effort for their April Fool's prank????

Rating: 0/10

5. Chicken essence by KFC

Besides putting a whole new spin on chicken essence, it's also much more creative than a new fried chicken flavour, we must say.

Rating; 9/10

6. Shortcut key by Dominoes

We don't really get this... and judging by the social media engagement, not a lot of people do, too.

Rating: 2/10. Confusing.

7. Land Rover Giveaway by ShopBack

Cute twist, but a Land Rover is actually not too inconceivable in a ShopBack giveaway.

It also misses the mark on several factors that brands usually leverage on for April Fool's: humour, creativity, artificial outrage, and the sweet spot of uncertainty where one can ask: Is this real?

Rating: 4.9/10. Because it also missed the passing mark.

8. Fry Burger by Shake Shack

Post preview (and the low effort promotion) gave it all away. Yikes.

And in the age of KFC Double Downs and bubble tea pizzas, a fry burger is nowhere close to shocking (we usually have our burgers with fries, anyway).

Rating: 1/10

9. Feline Unit by Aetos

Would we even think about doing drugs just to have a chance to interact with these felines?

Of courseeeee not.

Rating: 10/10 because we must acknowledge the cat's hard work of wearing a jersey.

10. Streetwear collection by Durex

What we so confidently thought was an April Fool's prank, turned out to be real.

Well played, think we'll go buy some condoms now because we've been... shagged, to put it politely.

To get your hands on the apparel, you'll have to buy at least S$25 worth of Durex products in May, at major supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores.

Rating: 6.9/10 (the highest compliment for Durex)

Top image via Gong Cha and Laurier's Facebook pages