Man walking around S'pore with weird backpack mapping streets for Apple's new feature

If you've spotted this man and his backpack on the streets of Singapore recently, you might just find a picture of yourself on Apple Maps in the near future.

What it's for

Some members of the public were confused when they came across the strange gadget recently in Sixth Avenue and Yishun.

Things fell into place when Apple announced on Apr. 21 its roll-out of improvements to the Apple Maps app for Singapore users.

To improve its navigation system and provide more comprehensive views of roads, buildings and parks in Singapore, Apple is collecting data through ground surveys.

"Pedestrian surveys" use a backpack system, while a vehicle survey looks something like that:

Look Around feature

The data collected might be used in the app's new feature, Look Around, which offers interactive street-level imagery.

Apple stated that it will censor faces and licence plates on images that are published in Look Around.

The tech giant has been mapping Singapore for the new update since Jan. 1, 2022.

Vehicle surveys in Singapore concluded in March and the mapping work done by pedestrians with backpacks will cease on May 6.

Apple also said it may "periodically revisit and re-collect data" in some locations to maintain a high-quality and up-to-date map.

Other new features

The improved Apple Maps will also have three-dimensional views of landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and Tiong Bahru Market.

With iOS 15, users can scan the buildings around them with their iPhone to generate a "highly accurate position to deliver detailed directions that can be viewed in the context of the real world".

Drivers can expect a smoother and more intuitive navigation experience and users can also share an estimated time of arrival with their contacts using the Share ETA function.

More map things in Singapore

