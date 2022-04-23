Back

Man walking around S'pore with weird backpack mapping streets for Apple's new feature

Apple Maps' version of Google Street View.

Zi Shan Kow | April 23, 2022, 03:38 AM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've spotted this man and his backpack on the streets of Singapore recently, you might just find a picture of yourself on Apple Maps in the near future.

Image by mrbrown/Twitter.

What it's for

Some members of the public were confused when they came across the strange gadget recently in Sixth Avenue and Yishun.

Image by Matthew Tjow/Facebook.

Image by Apple.

Things fell into place when Apple announced on Apr. 21 its roll-out of improvements to the Apple Maps app for Singapore users.

To improve its navigation system and provide more comprehensive views of roads, buildings and parks in Singapore, Apple is collecting data through ground surveys.

"Pedestrian surveys" use a backpack system, while a vehicle survey looks something like that:

Image via Wikipedia.

Look Around feature

The data collected might be used in the app's new feature, Look Around, which offers interactive street-level imagery.

Kind of like Google Street View. Image by Apple.

Apple stated that it will censor faces and licence plates on images that are published in Look Around.

The tech giant has been mapping Singapore for the new update since Jan. 1, 2022.

Vehicle surveys in Singapore concluded in March and the mapping work done by pedestrians with backpacks will cease on May 6.

Apple also said it may "periodically revisit and re-collect data" in some locations to maintain a high-quality and up-to-date map.

Other new features

The improved Apple Maps will also have three-dimensional views of landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and Tiong Bahru Market.

Image by Apple.

With iOS 15, users can scan the buildings around them with their iPhone to generate a "highly accurate position to deliver detailed directions that can be viewed in the context of the real world".

Drivers can expect a smoother and more intuitive navigation experience and users can also share an estimated time of arrival with their contacts using the Share ETA function.

More map things in Singapore

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by @mrbrown/Twitter and Apple.

Thailand to remove Covid-19 tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1

However, unvaccinated tourists will be required to take a pre-departure test and undergo quarantine.

April 22, 2022, 07:43 PM

S'pore man, 62, juggles work & caring for 30-year-old intellectually disabled daughter after wife gets Covid-19

His wife returned home after over three months of treatment in the hospital.

April 22, 2022, 07:42 PM

New Zealand PM greeted by 2 giant furry Kiwifruit mascots in Japan swaying to violin music

In a room full of men with formal suits.

April 22, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore scraps TraceTogether from most places starting April 26, 2022

No more HRNs too.

April 22, 2022, 07:21 PM

S'pore & M'sia cross-border public bus & taxi services to resume on May 1

Commuters can check the MyTransport.SG app or operators’ websites for bus operating hours and arrival timings.

April 22, 2022, 07:14 PM

No Covid-19 tests required for fully-vaccinated travellers entering S'pore from Apr. 26

Non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below will not be required to take a pre-departure test as well.

April 22, 2022, 07:13 PM

S'pore goes back to DORSCON Yellow, scraps all limits on group sizes for social gatherings

No more safe distancing.

April 22, 2022, 06:51 PM

Motorcyclist, 22, who died in accident at Clementi Ave 6, described as 'a little angel' who served in community

Roughly 400 friends and family showed up at his wake to offer their condolences.

April 22, 2022, 05:55 PM

S'pore lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam charged with breaching gag order in molestation case he defended

He will return to court on May 20.

April 22, 2022, 05:45 PM

S'porean woman, 75, loses S$1 million CPF money over 4 days to scammers pretending to be China officials

All gone in days.

April 22, 2022, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.