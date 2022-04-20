5 more S'pore law grads cheated in 2020 Bar exams, 11 in total

Five more law graduates were found to have cheated in Part B of the 2020 Singapore Bar Examinations, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said, according to CNA and The Straits Times.

The AGC is considering their applications to the Bar, the spokesperson added.

11 law graduates cheated in 2020 Bar examination

This brings the total number of graduates who cheated to 11.

Six other graduates had their applications adjourned for a period of six to 12 months after they were found to have also cheated on Part B of the same exam.

In its objection to the admission of these six graduates, the AGC said they were not fit and proper for admission, in light of their cheating.

The AGC spokesperson also clarified that this was the first time it had raised an objection in admitting graduates to the Bar.

In addition, the Attorney-General is of the view that all graduates who cheat on the exam are currently unfit to be admitted as solicitors and advocates of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The spokesperson highlighted: "Their misconduct showed that they did not embody the key qualities of honesty and integrity that every lawyer must possess."

Required to file affidavit

These six graduates will be required to file an affidavit at the end of the adjournment of their applications, showing why they are "fit and proper" to be admitted to the Supreme Court as a solicitor and advocate, the spokesperson added.

According to a High Court judgment by Justice Choo Han Teck, the majority of these six graduates were trained in "big and renowned" firms, including two foreign offshore firms here.

Choo also said he was redacting the names of the graduates in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run.

He also questioned if the mode of "present-day examinations" was more conducive for cheating and if such a culture had been brewing in the earlier stages of an applicant's education.

ST further reported that the 2020 Bar Examination had been held online.

Today also reported that the examination was open-book, which meant that candidates could refer to their notes.

