Up to 7 public holiday long weekends in S'pore in 2023

Wew.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 08, 2022, 12:39 PM

For those who like to plan ahead, here are all the public holidays for 2023 as released via the Singapore government's e-Gazette on April 8, 2022:

Public holidays in 2023

Notably, Chinese New Year will be earlier in 2023, and two public holidays fall on Saturday.

Here are the long weekends in 2023:

New Year's Day (Dec. 31, 2022. - Jan. 2, 2023)

Chinese New Year (Jan. 21 - Jan. 24)

Good Friday (Apr. 7 - Apr. 9)

Labour Day (Apr. 29 - May. 1)

Hari Raya Haji (Jun. 29 - Jul. 2, if you take a day off on Friday, Jun. 30)

Deepavali (Nov. 11 - Nov. 13)

Christmas Day (Dec. 23 - Dec. 25)

Top image by Unsplash/Jisun Han

