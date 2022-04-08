Up to 7 public holiday long weekends in S'pore in 2023

For those who like to plan ahead, here are all the public holidays for 2023 as released via the Singapore government's e-Gazette on April 8, 2022:
Public holidays in 2023
Notably, Chinese New Year will be earlier in 2023, and two public holidays fall on Saturday.
Here are the long weekends in 2023:
New Year's Day (Dec. 31, 2022. - Jan. 2, 2023)
Chinese New Year (Jan. 21 - Jan. 24)
Good Friday (Apr. 7 - Apr. 9)
Labour Day (Apr. 29 - May. 1)
Hari Raya Haji (Jun. 29 - Jul. 2, if you take a day off on Friday, Jun. 30)
Deepavali (Nov. 11 - Nov. 13)
Christmas Day (Dec. 23 - Dec. 25)
Top image by Unsplash/Jisun Han
