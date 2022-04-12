Over 2,000 child abuse cases investigated in S'pore in 2021, highest number in a decade

The number of child abuse cases being investigated in Singapore reached a decade-high in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

2,141 child abuse cases investigated in 2021

The data, which was last updated on Apr. 11, 2022, showed that a total of 2,141 child abuse cases were investigated by MSF's Child Protective Service (CPS) in 2021.

This is the most number of child abuse cases the country has investigated in the last 10 years.

Out of the 2,141 cases, 910 of them were neglect cases, 788 were cases of physical abuse, and the remaining 443 were sexual abuse cases.

MSF said more cases were investigated in 2021 due to the "increased number of referrals from MSF CPS's partners in the community".

The increase in the number of cases investigated was also in tandem with the increase in enquiries received.

More enquiries received in 2021

The number of enquiries received by MSF CPS saw a sharp increase in 2021.

A total of 6,513 enquiries were received in 2021, higher than the previous five years.

According to MSF, the increase in number of enquiries received was mainly due to members of the public "being more aware of family violence".

Additionally, the National Anti-Violence Helpline (NAVH) was launched in February 2021 for members of the public to report on family violence, abuse and neglect.

MSF explained that with "stepped up publicity efforts" following the launch of NAVH, there was an increase in the number of enquiries received.

However, MSF clarified that the calls received included general enquiries that might not have involved actual incidences of violence.

