Zoe Tay mourns sudden death of pet Schnauzer

The dog was about six years old.

Mandy How | March 03, 2022, 04:23 PM

Zoe Tay's Schnauzer has passed away on Mar. 2, 2022.

The 54-year-old actress penned a eulogy on her social media platforms on Mar. 3 in remembrance of her pet, named Panda Tong Tong.

Tong Tong was a female Mini Schnauzer born in 2015.

She made her first appearance on Tay's feed in April 2021, and the actress commemorated their first outing together that same month.

"The first time I held you in my arms, your trembling body and innocent eyes melted me," Tay recalled.

Photo via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

Photo via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

During the time Tong Tong was with the family, she grew from being a timid dog to a lively and cheerful one.

The food-motivated canine also picked up commands very fast, Tay added.

Photo via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

While Tay did not reveal the cause of Tong Tong's death, she said that everything had happened too suddenly, leaving her no time to say goodbye.

Photo via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

Photo via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

Besides Tong Tong, Tay has two other dogs, Pepper and Snowball, that were adopted from Voices For Animals (VFA).

Top image via Zoe Tay's Facebook page

