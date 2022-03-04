'I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace.' Ukraine's President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had strong words for the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

At a televised news conference on Thursday (March 3) in Kyiv, Zelensky said that "the end of the world has arrived".

According to Yahoo, Zelensky also appealed for more planes from Western powers if a no-fly zone was unable to be set up.

He also expressed confidence in his military and those defending Ukraine but emphasised he wanted peace.

Zelensky also made a comparison to Spartans.

“I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans. I want peace.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses his country in the face of the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/fXZu6igpsr — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2022

He also talked about negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

According to The Hill:

“It’s not about I want to talk with Putin, I think I have to talk with Putin,” Zelensky told reporters. “The world has to talk with Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war.”

He also asked what Putin was afraid of and why he was continuing this invasion.

Zelensky to Putin: "Good Lord, what do you want? Leave our land. If you don't want to leave now, sit down with me at the negotiating table. But not from 30 meters away, like with Macron and Scholz. Sit down with me and talk. What are you afraid of? We're no threat to anyone." pic.twitter.com/CNsLj2yQ1N — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 3, 2022

Per Max Seddon, the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief:

"Good Lord, what do you want? Leave our land. If you don't want to leave now, sit down with me at the negotiating table. But not from 30 meters away, like with Macron and Scholz. Sit down with me and talk. What are you afraid of? We're no threat to anyone."

Image from Zelensky's Twitter and Getty