Woman holds on to moving car along Prinsep Street

A woman was seen hanging from the side of a moving car travelling along Pinsep Street at 11:11pm on Mar. 7.

A 26-second clip of the incident was captured by another car's front camera.

It was subsequently posted on Facebook.

What happened?

The car that recorded the video was travelling along Middle Road when a black sedan turned out from Prinsep Street.

There was a woman on the outside of the car on the driver's side.

From the video, the woman could be seen running alongside the car before being dragged.

This occurred just as the car reached the junction of Prinsep Street and Middle Road.

After the turn, the driver appeared to have hit the brakes as the car approached the traffic light that was red.

Police at the scene

Police and an ambulance were subsequently seen at the scene about 30 minutes after the video was taken.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for a statement.

Is it against the law?

According to the Facebook page that put up the video, the law is likely on the side of the woman.

In the post's caption, the Facebook page wrote: "Anytime a driver drags a person on purpose, it is a chargeable offence as 'voluntary causing hurt' and it is a jailable offence. If anyone knows this lady and needs a video witness, contact admin and we will formally make a police report together."

However, some commenters disagreed as it could have been the woman's fault for holding on to the car.

One said: "It looks like the woman grabbed hold of the view mirror and refuse to let go. Maybe not even the driver's fault."

Another added: "People want to cling on to cars, is not voluntarily causing hurt."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from ROADS.sg/FB.