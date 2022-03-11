Back

Woman holds on to moving car along Prinsep Street

Dangerous.

Alfie Kwa | March 11, 2022, 04:16 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman was seen hanging from the side of a moving car travelling along Pinsep Street at 11:11pm on Mar. 7.

A 26-second clip of the incident was captured by another car's front camera.

It was subsequently posted on Facebook.

What happened?

The car that recorded the video was travelling along Middle Road when a black sedan turned out from Prinsep Street.

There was a woman on the outside of the car on the driver's side.

From the video, the woman could be seen running alongside the car before being dragged.

This occurred just as the car reached the junction of Prinsep Street and Middle Road.

After the turn, the driver appeared to have hit the brakes as the car approached the traffic light that was red.

Police at the scene

Police and an ambulance were subsequently seen at the scene about 30 minutes after the video was taken.

Image via ROADS.sg/FB.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for a statement.

Is it against the law?

According to the Facebook page that put up the video, the law is likely on the side of the woman.

In the post's caption, the Facebook page wrote: "Anytime a driver drags a person on purpose, it is a chargeable offence as 'voluntary causing hurt' and it is a jailable offence. If anyone knows this lady and needs a video witness, contact admin and we will formally make a police report together."

However, some commenters disagreed as it could have been the woman's fault for holding on to the car.

One said: "It looks like the woman grabbed hold of the view mirror and refuse to let go. Maybe not even the driver's fault."

Another added: "People want to cling on to cars, is not voluntarily causing hurt."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from ROADS.sg/FB. 

Pop-up My Little Pony-themed cafe at Orcard Central from Mar. 24, 2022

Friendship is magic.

March 11, 2022, 03:51 PM

In defending principle of sovereignty, the only side S’pore is taking is our own: Bilahari Kausikan

It's "dangerous" to think that Singapore shouldn’t take sides since it's a small country.

March 11, 2022, 03:45 PM

Elderly woman in camisole in Bukit Panjang uses mop to drizzle urine into neighbour's shoes

Not sure what she is pissed about.

March 11, 2022, 03:31 PM

2 JTC officers gave 'inaccurate information' about Kranji woodland clearance, case referred to AGC: Chan Chun Sing

The two staff already knew of the unauthorised clearance of forest before it was discovered.

March 11, 2022, 03:05 PM

Bigger than normal Yishun flat sold for S$1.038 million

Asset appreciation.

March 11, 2022, 02:59 PM

Who's in & who's out: Top 20 male & female artiste nominees for Star Awards 2022

*Insert Star Awards jingle*

March 11, 2022, 02:43 PM

1 of the 9 family members dies after PMD fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

Three people were found unconscious in a room.

March 11, 2022, 02:15 PM

S'porean Ix Shen reaches western Ukrainian city Lviv with wife, both 'safe & ok'

Shen also shared that he feels guilty to be drinking cappuccino in Lviv, and walking in the park.

March 11, 2022, 01:34 PM

Her job as a Police Officer encompasses both hard work & ‘heart work’

Apart from safeguarding Singapore, Inspector Norhafizah also provides counselling support to some of her colleagues who may be going through emotional upheavals or periods of stress.

March 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

Facebook, Instagram allowing users to say death to Putin, call for violence against Russian soldiers

Changes in policy regarding permissible speech.

March 11, 2022, 12:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.