Back

Stomp reader makes police report against woman seen hitting boy at [email protected] in video submitted by another Stomp reader

Police investigating.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 2022, 03:50 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman was seen scolding and hitting a boy at [email protected] shopping mall on March 19 outside Sushi Express.

The woman's actions were caught on three videos and submitted to Stomp.

One clip was subsequently published by Stomp on March 21.

Reprimanded for not knowing how to tie shoelaces

According to the person who submitted the video, the woman had been reprimanding the boy for supposedly not knowing how to tie his shoelaces and not following instructions.

She was allegedly also seen kicking the boy twice, and pulling and pinching his ear, while scolding him "incessantly", according to the person who took the video.

He told Stomp he ultimately decided not to report the matter to the authorities.

Another Stomp reader makes police

However, another Stomp reader stepped up and made a police report.

According to Stomp on March 28, the other reader who proceeded to go to the authorities, took it upon himself to make a police report against the woman.

The police report was filed on March 27.

The Stomp reader told the publication that he was against child abuse of "any form".

He said:

"I was appalled at the contents of the video, which suggests the boy (whom I opined to be of the age between 10 and 14) could be under constant physical and psychological abuse, considering he was succumbing to the alleged kicks and evident pinching of his ear."

"I am against any form of child abuse and feel compelled in my good conscience to report this to the police, so that the authorities can make the necessary effort to provide assistance (and possibly protection) to the boy, and to the adults involved."

"I hope we can really help the boy. Thank you."

The police confirmed with Stomp they are investigating.

Mixed reactions to video

Reactions to the video have been mixed.

On the one hand, the woman was called out for taking her disciplinary action against the boy too far in a public setting.

On the other hand, the person who filmed and submitted the videos to Stomp was called out for taking a video of a stranger without permission, as well as likely intervening in a family affair without the benefit of context.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

People in S'pore greet 12am, March 29 sober, by not hanging out in groups of 10 & with masks still on

No countdowns, no mass gatherings on the streets.

March 29, 2022, 03:08 AM

M'sia waives RM20 road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles from April 1- 7, 2022

Singaporeans urged to use grace period to top up cards or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

March 29, 2022, 01:37 AM

4,925 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases.

March 28, 2022, 09:22 PM

First look: Japanese furniture chain Nitori to open 1st S'pore outlet along Orchard Road on Mar. 31, 2022

Take a quick power nap under the guise of testing pillows.

March 28, 2022, 07:25 PM

HPB campaign for Ramadan & Hari Raya encourages S'poreans to reduce sugar intake & quit smoking

A healthier lifestyle.

March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM

S$88++ omakase by ex-Hide Yamamoto chef at new Japanese restaurant in Orchard

One word review: nice.

March 28, 2022, 06:46 PM

Woman adorns dress with plenty of S'pore Pools betting slips as that's what legal gambling wrought

How you know you are betting too much.

March 28, 2022, 06:43 PM

Bluenest property agency wants to put an end to lowballers in S’pore market & let sellers sell quickly at asking price

Bluenest property agency is not a traditional property agency. They want to make selling property easier and faster for all involved.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

How do phishing scams work & why do we fall for them?

With technology becoming more advanced and ingrained in our lives, there is also a need to watch out for more sophisticated scams.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

89 HDB blocks in Yishun & Jurong to have rainwater harvesting system installed by 2027

Save water.

March 28, 2022, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.