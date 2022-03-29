A woman was seen scolding and hitting a boy at [email protected] shopping mall on March 19 outside Sushi Express.

The woman's actions were caught on three videos and submitted to Stomp.

One clip was subsequently published by Stomp on March 21.

Reprimanded for not knowing how to tie shoelaces

According to the person who submitted the video, the woman had been reprimanding the boy for supposedly not knowing how to tie his shoelaces and not following instructions.

She was allegedly also seen kicking the boy twice, and pulling and pinching his ear, while scolding him "incessantly", according to the person who took the video.

He told Stomp he ultimately decided not to report the matter to the authorities.

Another Stomp reader makes police

However, another Stomp reader stepped up and made a police report.

According to Stomp on March 28, the other reader who proceeded to go to the authorities, took it upon himself to make a police report against the woman.

The police report was filed on March 27.

The Stomp reader told the publication that he was against child abuse of "any form".

He said:

"I was appalled at the contents of the video, which suggests the boy (whom I opined to be of the age between 10 and 14) could be under constant physical and psychological abuse, considering he was succumbing to the alleged kicks and evident pinching of his ear." "I am against any form of child abuse and feel compelled in my good conscience to report this to the police, so that the authorities can make the necessary effort to provide assistance (and possibly protection) to the boy, and to the adults involved." "I hope we can really help the boy. Thank you."

The police confirmed with Stomp they are investigating.

Mixed reactions to video

Reactions to the video have been mixed.

On the one hand, the woman was called out for taking her disciplinary action against the boy too far in a public setting.

On the other hand, the person who filmed and submitted the videos to Stomp was called out for taking a video of a stranger without permission, as well as likely intervening in a family affair without the benefit of context.

