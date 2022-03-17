Last 2 weeks of March 2022: Widespread moderate & heavy rains to fall on S'pore

Widespread moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds are expected to fall on Singapore in the early or pre-dawn hours on several days of the second half of March 2022.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on March 16 that short-duration showers are forecast over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on other days.

The rains will be brought by Sumatra squalls from the Strait of Malacca.

Thundery showers could extend into the evening as well.

Overall, the rainfall for March 2022 is expected to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 35°C on one or two days.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 34°C on most days.

The Sumatra squalls may bring cooler daily temperatures of between 23°C and 32°C on a few days.

Weather won't be as cooling

The prevailing northeast monsoon conditions are expected to gradually weaken, with the onset of the inter-monsoon period.

This period will see light variable winds, warm weather and thunderstorms that can at times be heavy, with higher lightning activity.

The inter-monsoon period is forecast to last through April 2022, the MSS said.

Winds are expected to be mostly light and variable, as the monsoon rain belt is expected to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Top photo via Unsplash

