PM Lee doesn't think China will volunteer as mediator in Ukraine-Russia war, as lack of mediator isn't main issue

He also refuted an allegation that he’s a Beijing whisperer.

Kayla Wong | March 31, 2022, 07:56 PM

The Bloomberg headline of an interview with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan put what he said in a "rather lurid spotlight", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dialogue with the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), a New York-based American think tank.

PM Lee, who's on a working visit to the U.S. from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, was responding to a question from a journalist in the audience, who said Vivian has called for China to be "invited in as a mediator on the Ukraine situation".

Previously, China signalled that it is willing to offer its help to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying on Mar. 7 that "China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in urging peace talks", The Washington Post reported.

"I do not think he meant that," the prime minister said, referring to the headline which read, "Singapore calls on China to use ‘enormous influence’ on Russia".

He continued, "I do not think it is very likely that the Chinese will volunteer for this task."

"I think they would much rather somebody else stand up to it and I do not think that lack of a mediator is the problem in Ukraine."

Vivian: China has "enormous influence on Russia", hopes they can convince Russia to stop the war

In the interview with Bloomberg, Vivian was asked about how China is expected to respond, in light of reports claiming that Russia had asked China for assistance in the war -- China has denied such claims.

The foreign minister had replied then that he was "not in a position to comment" because he has no information on that.

Nevertheless, he said China has "important principles at stake", and that its economic stake in "an integrated multilateral rules-based world" is far more than even Russia. Therefore, "China will make its own decisions," he added.

He further said that China has "enormous influence on Russia politically, economically, diplomatically", and expressed his hope that Beijing could convince Moscow to cease its aggression.

"I hope they will assert their influence in the usual (way), with Chinese characteristics, which means quietly, discreetly but effectively. That's a hope. Whether this is wishful thinking on my part, we will see over the next few days and weeks," he said.

PM Lee: War in Ukraine raises "awkward questions" for China

PM Lee further said in the dialogue that the Russian invasion of Ukraine presents China with "awkward questions".

He was asked by CFR President Richard Haass about the implications of the Russian war with Ukraine on China, and if the Chinese have been "somewhat sobered" by the deep and unprecedented nature of the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its partners, including Singapore.

"Because on Ukraine, it violates the principles which the Chinese hold very dearly – territorial integrity, and sovereignty and non-interference," PM Lee said.

"And if you can do that to Ukraine, and if the Donbas can be considered to be enclaves, and maybe republics…," he continued.

China is "neuralgic" not just about Taiwan, but also separatist movements in Xinjiang and Tibet, retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan had previously opined.

Therefore, considering that it is not within Beijing's interests to display any support for Russian-backed territories in Ukraine such as Donetsk and Luhansk, or to recognise them as independent states -- this risks legitimising breakaway states and setting an inconvenient precedent -- China might be put in an awkward position as it continues to stand by its ally Russia, and avoid condemning its act of invasion.

In response to an earlier question, PM Lee had also said that "we will all like to see" that the status quo in Taiwan continues, and that any changes occur in a peaceful manner.

PM Lee: It will not cost China to continue to stand by Russia

Nevertheless, PM Lee does not think that it will cost China to refuse to distance itself from Russia.

This is because while all countries in the region "worry about sovereignty", they want their ties with China. In addition, "quite a few of them" have significant ties with Russia, such as India, he said.

He further explained why China wants to appear neutral, preferring for Russia and Ukraine to settle the issue between themselves, saying, "So, the fact that the Chinese have taken their own position and they consider you a supplicant, asking them to help solve the Russian problem and they are saying, well, to untie the bell you need the person who tied the bell. In other words, solve your own problem."

PM Lee: "I am not a Beijing whisperer"

When asked by another journalist in the audience if the Biden administration has accepted his "proffered role" as a Beijing whisperer, PM Lee denied that he is a Beijing whisperer, and said the role is not for him, nor Singapore, to fill.

"We are not part of the family. We are Chinese, ethnic Chinese majority country in Southeast Asia. (We are) multi-racial, multi-religious, with independent national interests and priorities," he said.

"And they treat us as such, and we remind them that that is so."

Council for Foreign Relations

