Back

Venomous snake still alive after 1 year in sealed liquor jar, bites man in China who opens it

Wow.

Lean Jinghui | March 16, 2022, 10:58 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A venomous snake was found to still be alive after having been sealed in a liquor flask for a year.

It subsequently "came back to life", and bit the person who had opened the liquor jar, the Chinese media reported.

What happened

According to the China Times, a man from the Heilongjiang province in northernmost China had a son who was diagnosed with a chronic illness.

After trying out various methods to heal his son without success, the man decided to explore the option of snake wine.

Snake wine is touted to have various health benefits, including being a cure for rheumatism, arthritis, flu, and pain. According to Culture Trip, it can be prepared by putting an entire snake, sometimes while still alive, in a jar of alcohol.

The man allegedly purchased three venomous snakes and soaked them in an alcohol barrel for marination.

A year later, after he felt that the snake wine had "enough medicinal properties", he then unsealed the alcohol jar for consumption.

Unexpectedly, the three snakes were still alive, and reportedly "came back to life" and bit the man.

This resulted in the man having to be sent to the hospital. He was treated immediately, and survived.

Why the snake could stay alive

According to Sohu.com, this incident, while unexpected, is actually not that peculiar.

Experts shared that the snake could have survived the marination in the alcohol jar for 12 months without dying, for a few reasons.

For one, the flask might not have been sealed as tightly, and some air might still have entered the jar, providing enough oxygen for the snake to stay alive.

According to Science Alert, snakes, which are cold-blooded animals, are often able to survive in low oxygen environments, as they require lower energy and oxygen requirements. They can enter a "dormant state" in such environments, by suppressing their metabolic rate.

Sohu added that after the alcohol jar was unsealed, and the snake received a large amount of oxygen, this might have been how it was "revived".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Shin Min Daily News Facebook via 苹果网

'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A passenger in a wheelchair had to alight first.

March 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Will I experience worse side effects with the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? An expert answers your burning questions.

Important things to know.

March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM

Who are the big winners & losers in M'sia's Johor polls?

Who came out on top?

March 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

YouTuber couple ‘Chengdu Family’ offers S’poreans fresh take on S'pore via short films

Sometimes you learn more about your own country through the eyes of newcomers.

March 16, 2022, 10:01 AM

41% of S'pore workers would rather work from home & remotely than get bigger bonus

Employment conditions have changed as the pandemic has shown that life without the office is feasible.

March 16, 2022, 01:57 AM

Buangkok swordsman, 37, has wife & 4 children, was previously investigated by ISD but not radicalised

Went to prison before for other offences.

March 16, 2022, 01:26 AM

Police apprehend man, 36, running around topless near Seletar Mall in broad daylight

The man was referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment and treatment.

March 15, 2022, 11:31 PM

Man, 27, throws knife at police officer's face at Bukit Batok

Five other knives were found in his home.

March 15, 2022, 11:19 PM

Police identify 2 men at Fat Po as aged 55 & 59, investigating them for being a public nuisance

Can be jailed up to three months or fined up to S$2,000, or both.

March 15, 2022, 11:07 PM

15,851 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.80.

March 15, 2022, 10:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.