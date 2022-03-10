Using an electric toothbrush for the first time makes me realise I’ve been brushing my teeth too fast & too rough

Everyone’s been getting it.

And no, I don’t mean Covid-19.

I’m referring to electric toothbrushes, and you probably see many of them in retail stores these days.

Recently, my brother has become a fervent electric toothbrush user as well.

While he did not manage to badger me into getting an electric toothbrush, I must admit that I was tempted to give it a shot.

There was no particular reason that stopped me from trying it out, but as a creature of habit, I procrastinated on the idea.

Until this opportunity fell into my lap, as if I was destined to experience the wonders of an electric toothbrush.

Gentler than it sounds

I must admit that I was low key excited in my first attempt to brush my teeth with an electric toothbrush.

Despite the buzzing sound of an electric toothbrush, the Oral-B electric toothbrush is a lot gentler on your pearly whites than you would imagine.

You do not have to apply much pressure. Just rest the toothbrush on your teeth and move it around them. The motion is pretty similar to how we use a shaver.

I even used it to clean my tongue as well!

I think I’m a lot gentler on my teeth with this electric toothbrush as compared to manual brushing.

And finally, although I’ve been told several times by different dentists, I am now convinced that brushing hard does not mean cleaning better.

This brings me to my next point.

Cleans better

What I really like about the electric toothbrush is the oscillating-rotating technology and the small round brush head, which makes my manual toothbrush look like a dinosaur.

The small, round brush head is half the size of my good ol’ manual toothbrush:

I can feel the small round brush head reaching my molar teeth at the back — something I used to struggle with.

The brush head cups each of my teeth and the circular motion makes the brush head perfect at cleaning in between teeth and along the gum line.

While I really want to show you how the brushing looks in real life, I don’t wish to force you to look into my mouth.

So here’s a quick animation of what I felt when the electric toothbrush is doing its work:

No matter how I manoeuvre my toothbrush, I will never be as nimble as the automated oscillating brush head cleaning from tooth to tooth.

Here’s another demonstration of the swift oscillation:

Pro tip: Please put your electric toothbrush on your teeth before turning it on.

As a noobcake, I once started the toothbrush before putting it into my mouth and toothpaste splattered all over.

A buddy to make sure you brush your teeth for 2 minutes

Another plus point about this Oral-B electric toothbrush is the two-minute timer. Two minutes of teeth brushing is the dentist-recommended duration.

This function made me realise how much I’ve been rushing through this basic oral care routine. (Hope my dentist doesn’t read this.)

During my first few attempts at using an electric toothbrush, the process felt slightly longer than before. If I were to estimate, sometimes, I probably spent around a minute brushing my teeth in the past.

Now, my trusted oral care buddy will not allow me to cut some slack and will prompt me to stop with a change of rhythm only when two minutes are up. Nice.

Safe and easy to use

Overall, the change to using an electric toothbrush has been effortless.

The rubbery handle is easy to grip and well insulated.

Each time after I finish brushing, I will wash the brush head and rinse the handle. I will make sure the brush head is dry before attaching the brush head back to the handle.

The electric toothbrush was already charged when I unboxed it. A full charge will take about 12 to 18 hours and it can last you for about eight days of regular brushings.

For everyday use, it is recommended to place the handle on the plugged-in charging unit to ensure your handle is kept at full power. According to the user manual, the handle stops charging once its battery is full, which prevents overcharging.

How do I know it’s better than manual brushing?

As you can tell, I’m sold.

As a caffeine addict who starts my day with a cup of coffee, and a retainer wearer by night, this electric toothbrush is a godsend to my oral health.

My teeth feel squeaky clean right after brushing. Furthermore, I noticed less of the usual morning breath, caused by wearing retainers overnight, the next day.

Bacteria in the mouth can cause bad breath, and those who wear retainers may face such a problem.

Effective brushing, with the help of an electric toothbrush, can prevent plaque which usually forms along gum lines or areas where it’s hard to clean with manual brushing.

Plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, is the root cause of all oral problems and can weaken your teeth in the long run.

Using this electric toothbrush for regular brushing, I can be more confident to see my dentist for my next dental appointment, with better maintained oral hygiene.

