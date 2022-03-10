Uniqlo to close all 50 stores in Russia in reversal of decision

Uniqlo has reversed its decision to keep its stores open in Russia, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to a spokesperson for Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, operations will be temporarily suspended "as soon as [they] can". All 50 stores in Russia, including online sales, are expected to close completely in 10 days.

A press release by the company highlighted "difficulties" such as operational challenges and the intensification of the conflict.

It added:

"Fast Retailing is strongly against any acts of hostility. We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals."

CEO wanted to keep shops open in Russia initially

The move marks a dramatic reversal from an earlier statement issued by Fast Retailing's CEO, Tadashi Yanai.

Amidst the exit of multiple firms over the invasion of Ukraine, Yanai said that Uniqlo would continue operations, Nikkei Asia reported.

"Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do," he added.

Yanai also condemned the war, saying:

"There should never be war. Everyone should oppose it. This time, all of Europe clearly opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to divide the world will, on the contrary, strengthen unity."

Making a donation of US$10 million

Fast Retailing also announced that it would donate US$10 million (S$13.6 million), as well as clothing, through its longstanding global partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

It further highlighted that its employees in Europe have been helping to deliver clothing to affected people fleeing from Ukraine.

The company added:

"Our thoughts are with the people who are suffering today, and we will do whatever we can to support them during these very tragic times. We wish for the return of peace and stability as quickly as possible."

Other firms pulling out of Ukraine:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Uniqlo Russia Facebook