Ukrainian policeman's entire family of 5 shot dead by Russian troops while out on patrol

His parents, wife and 2 children were killed while trying to flee from Kherson city.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2022, 11:43 AM

A 30-year-old Ukrainian police officer Oleg Fedko lost his entire family while he was out on patrol amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The five family members who died were in two cars fleeing from Kherson, a major city in Ukraine, when the Russian troops entered the city on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Russian troops fired at the cars and killed Oleg's 27-year-old wife, a daughter, who was six, and baby son.

Photo of Oleg, his wife and daughter. Via Twitter.

Oleg's parents who were in their 50s were also killed.

Photo of Oleg's parents, via Twitter.

Oleg's brother, Denis Fedko, spoke to a Ukrainian news outlet zaxid.net about this incident.

He said he was on the phone with their mother that day and he heard his mother yelling, and baby crying, as shots rang out.

The police were "unable to retrieve the bodies of his relatives killed by the Russian troops", zaxid.net reported.

This incident was subsequently reported by international media, including The Guardian and New York Post.

Kherson is the first major city to fall to Russia.

As many as 300 Ukrainian civilians and fighters died in the past week of war after intense fighting in Kherson, The New York Times reported.

Top image via Twitter.

