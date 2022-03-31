Tom Parker of British-Irish boyband The Wanted dies aged 33

Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boyband The Wanted, has passed away. He was 33.

Parker's passing was announced on his partner's Instagram and The Wanted's social media channel.

The band was known for numerous hit songs in the early 2010s, such as "Chasing The Sun", "Walks Like Rihanna" and "Glad You Came".

Passed away at age 33

According to The Wanted's Facebook page, Parker passed away peacefully at around lunch time on March 30.

He was surrounded by his family and his band mates.

Parker leaves behind his wife and two children.

Fought hard against terminal illness

Prior to his death, Parker had struggled with an inoperable brain tumour.

Parker shared in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with the terminal illness when his partner Kelsey Parker was pregnant with their second child.

"It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it," he said in an interview back in 2020.

Despite the severity of the illness, Parker was determined to overcome and recover from it.

In 2021, he remained positive and aimed to be cancer-free after undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiotherapy, according to The Sun.

In December 2021, Parker made the comparison between the pace in finding an effective treatment for Covid-19 and brain tumours.

"I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours," Yahoo reported him saying to an all-party parliamentary group.

Prior to his death, he also wrote a book about his cancer battle.

"It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what," he said.

Top image via The Wanted/Facebook