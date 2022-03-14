Mini adventure trail at Gardens by the Bay to find 8 unique tiger sculptures

The March holidays are here.

Here's something for parents looking for fun, educational activities for their kids.

From now till April 9, eight life-sized tiger sculptures have been placed around the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

Part of WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail

These eight tigers are part of the whopping 33 tiger sculptures placed around Singapore, as part of WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail.

All tiger sculptures are designed by internationally acclaimed artists.

Each of them has a story to tell about the dwindling numbers of wild tigers in the world, caused by factors such as climate change, poaching and deforestation.

There are only around 3,900 wild tigers left.

Some of the artists also incorporated unique cultural elements of the country where tigers can be found.

For example, this tiger sculpture adopted by Tiger Brokers has skull elements splattered all over the tiger's body.

The skulls are the symbol of patron gods in Tibetan culture.

The Chinese artist Zhang Huan uses a style of art largely inspired by the Tibetan culture of Kangrinboqe to convey the coexistence of humans and tigers.

A crowd favourite is this tiger sculpture by Thai artist Wasinburee Supanichvoraparchartist.

Supanichvoraparch has applied the ceramic patterns of Chinese Porcelain that once belonged to Augustus the Strong to a tiger sculpture.

Augustus II traded his highly reputed Dragoon soldiers for 151 porcelain pieces to gain recognition and status as a powerful and sophisticated king.

Supanichvoraparch draws parallels between Augustus II and the wildlife trade.

If tigers continue to be traded for people's desire, they will eventually disappear and only remain a memory or part of history.

Collect free passport at Gardens by the Bay

One can collect a free Tiger Trail passport to embark on a mini adventure around Gardens by the Bay.

You can also enjoy discounts from selected merchants at Gardens by the Bay with this passport.

Here's a map of where the tiger sculptures are:

For those who are game to complete the entire AR-Mazing Tiger Trail around Singapore, find out more here.

Mothership on Earth is the official media partner of this Tiger Trail, an islandwide mission trail where participants will use AR filters, supported by Singtel, to learn more about tiger conservation and other related environmental issues.

Top image by Kaustubh Srikanth from WWF-Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.