Thailand to declare Covid-19 endemic from July 2022

Thailand is seeking to make Covid-19 an endemic disease, beginning from July 1, the Bangkok Post reported.

The endemic status will include removing testing requirements for all travellers and mask-wearing in most public settings, except for people who are sick and for areas deemed "high-risk", the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, was quoted as saying.

Four-stage plan to achieve endemic status

Kiattiphum added that the plan to make Covid-19 endemic will be divided into four stages, Thai PBS World further reported.

The first stage, which will last from March 12 to early April, will see the Thai government focus on suppressing infections so as to contain and reduce severe cases.

As for the second stage, this will last from early April to May, in which the rate of infection is expected to be stabilised before eventually declining.

During the third stage, which will last from the end of May to June, daily infections are expected to drop to about 1,000-2,000 cases per day.

In addition, only unvaccinated tourists will be subjected to an antigen test, according to The Nation Thailand.

Finally, the fourth stage, which will begin on July 1, is the endemic stage.

What will determine Thailand achieving endemic status?

According to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's endemic status is dependent on the reproduction rate of the virus, and the mortality rate not exceeding the level prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) — 0.1 per cent or one death in 1,000 cases — The Nation Thailand reported.

The public's access to medicine will also be considered.

Currently, Thailand's Covid-19 mortality rate stands at 0.18 per cent, the Bangkok Post reported.

On March 9, the country reported 22,073 new cases and 69 deaths.

