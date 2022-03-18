Thai monk wins 18 million baht lottery, shares some winnings with 1,000 locals

A 47-year-old Thai monk who won 18 million baht (S$733,000) from the government lottery shared his winnings with local residents and organisations.

According to The Thaiger, the monk from the temple of Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan had bought the winning tickets after a seller asked for his help, saying that business was affected due to the pandemic.

In Thailand, besides lottery stands, vendors can also be found roaming markets and streets.

The tickets are sold in pairs for the official price of 80 baht in total, although the amount tends to be marked up to 100 baht to 130 baht by vendors.

On March 1, 2022, the number 061905, which was on three of the monk's tickets, won first prize.

The monk had reportedly told Thai media that he believed it was the angels blessing him for taking care of the temple and its site for more than a decade.

To share his luck and fortune, he decided to give out part of the sum to locals, as well as other monks and temple workers.

The locals were set to receive 500 baht (S$20) each, and more than 1,000 locals apparently visited the temple to collect their share.

Amount given out reduced

Due to the number of people who turned up, the sum was later reduced to 200 baht, as the monk was afraid that he did not bring enough cash, Khaosod reported.

Khaosod also estimated the crowd who showed up to be more than 3,000 people.

The area was so crowded that that officers had to monitor the crowd to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Thaiger added that the monk has given away about 1.5 million baht (S$61,000) through this way as of Mar. 7.

Another 4 million baht (S$163,000) was donated to the temple, while the rest was given away to various institutions and organisations for charitable purposes.

Top image via PhrakruPhanom Prechakon/Facebook