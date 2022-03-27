Necessary for S'pore to impose sanctions on Russia given 'unprecedented gravity' of attack on Ukraine: Teo Chee Hean

95 per cent of Singaporeans polled by research company Blackbox expressed that they "supported or sympathised most closely" with Ukraine, the same respondents were less sure about Singapore's sanctions on Ukraine's invader, Russia.

The imposition was supported by 60 per cent of the pool, and another 35 per cent had said that they were "unsure or had no opinion."

Singapore has rarely acted to impose sanctions on other countries in the absence of binding security council decisions, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan acknowledged in Parliament on Feb. 28, four days after the Russia made its first move on Ukraine.

However, given the "unprecedented gravity" of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Singapore joined like-minded countries to impose "appropriate sanctions and restrictions" against Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) subsequently confirmed on Mar. 5 that these sanctions consist of export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine, and items that can contribute to offensive cyber operations.

It also blocks certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia.

Clear and consistent position by Singapore: Teo Chee Hean

The sentiment by Vivian was echoed by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Teo said that Singapore's position has been "clear and consistent" over the years.

The senior minister named two examples for his case: once where Singapore voted against the U.S.' invasion of Grenada in 1983, and another time when Singapore stood against the invasion of Cambodia by Vietnam from 1979 t0 1989.

Teo explained that the 1983 vote did not mean that Singapore was an adversary of the U.S., and he noted that the 1979 vote did not mean that Singapore supported the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.

"The sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries, big and small, must be respected," Teo maintained.

ST also quoted him as saying,

"We cannot accept one country attacking another country—or trying to overthrow its government through armed intervention —without justification. We cannot accept one country arguing that another country's independence is the result of 'historical errors and crazy decisions.'"

This explains why Singapore has taken a strong stance against Russia by joining the U.S. and other countries in their sanctions.

Teo also emphasised that Singapore's sanctions are specifically meant to limit Russia's capacity to wage war in Ukraine and undermine the latter's sovereignty.

During his Parliamentary announcement of the sanctions, Vivian elaborated:

"We must expect our measures will come at some cost and implications on our business, citizens, and indeed, to Singapore. However, unless we as a country stand up for principles that are the very foundation for the independence and sovereignty of smaller nations, our own right to exist and prosper as a nation may similarly be called into question one day."

Former Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Bilahari Kausikan has also expressed his support for the decision, making the point that the sanction should not be seen as an anti-Russian move, but a show of support for international law.

Related articles

Top image via Teo Chee Hean's Facebook page, OSINTtechnical/Twitter