Teen, 17, pleads guilty to threatening to bomb MRT: 'Guys... we're going to bomb the whole station & everybody inside the train going to die.'

He committed crimes in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Matthias Ang | March 25, 2022, 03:04 PM

A 17-year-old teenager has pleaded guilty to harassing passengers on the train, The Straits Times reported.

Threatened to bomb MRT train

On Dec. 26, 2019, the teenager boarded a Hougang-bound train at Serangoon along the North East line.

While seated with a bag on his lap, he told passengers loudly, "Guys, inside my bag (is) the... bomb... So, we're going to bomb the whole station, and everybody inside the train (is) going to die."

He then placed the bag under the train's seat, covered his ears and shouted, "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is Great" in Arabic.

A police report was filed the next day.

The teen, it was revealed, had committed a slew of crimes.

Also pleaded guilty to theft and rioting

Theft incident

This incident took place on Jan. 16, 2020, when the accused went to the shop, asked to see the biggest gold chain, and was passed one with a price tag of S$7,455.

He then ran off with it.

The teenager then went to a pavilion nearby where he left the gold chain, which his friend picked up 15 minutes later.

The gold chain was then sold at another pawnshop for S$6,500, with the teenager's friend giving him S$150.

Rioting incident

On May 2, 2021, the teenager and several others assaulted a man in Hougang.

The victim was subsequently sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with injuries including facial wounds.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.

