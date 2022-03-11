Back

Team sports for up to 30 fully vaccinated people at selected venues from Mar. 15: MOH

No prior testing is required as long as all participants are vaccinated, although self-testing is still strongly encouraged.

Matthias Ang | March 11, 2022, 06:08 PM

Up to 30 people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to participate in team sports at selected venues, beginning from March 15, 2022, CNA reported.

This includes ActiveSG or People’s Association (PA) facilities, as well as SportSG approved private facilities.

The group limit includes players, umpires, and coaches, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Safe distancing measures will still apply during rest breaks

Prevailing safe management measures will still apply before and after the activity, as well as during rest breaks.

No prior testing is required as long as all participants are vaccinated, although they are strongly encouraged to self-test and stay home in the event of a positive result, or if they show symptoms.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was quoted as saying, "On the risk side, as contact during sports activities is transient, there has been no clear evidence that sporting activities drive infections."

The move was originally meant to be introduced on Feb. 25, but was postponed due to the high number of cases.

Top photo via Sport Singapore/FB

