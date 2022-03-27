Back

Swatch reminds S'poreans MoonSwatch is not limited-edition, will be available in coming weeks

Got more.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 2022, 12:57 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here were the queues yesterday for the MoonSwatch.

Some shouted, and some fainted.

Others did the reselling thing.

Here's Swatch's Facebook post on Saturday reminding people the watch is not limited edition and that more opportunities to purchase the watch will present themselves in the coming weeks.

Here's another Swatch Facebook post on Saturday reminding people the watch is not limited edition and that more opportunities to purchase the watch will present themselves in the coming weeks.
Oh no.

PAP unveils 3 new faces to replace Ng Chee Meng, Amrin Amin & Raymond Lye in Sengkang

New faces.

March 27, 2022, 12:20 PM

20 old MRT seats installed at Yishun void decks

The initiative is part of the Action for Green Towns programme.

March 27, 2022, 12:13 PM

S'pore man allegedly tried to deposit 3 counterfeit S$10,000 notes at DBS Plaza Singapura

Call police.

March 27, 2022, 11:39 AM

Necessary for S'pore to impose sanctions on Russia given 'unprecedented gravity' of attack on Ukraine: Teo Chee Hean

Teo said that Singapore's position on sovereignty & territorial integrity has been 'clear and consistent' over the years, citing two previous examples.

March 27, 2022, 11:21 AM

'Salt & pepper hair is definitely an asset': S’pore modelling agency only hires models over 50

The agency's managing director is an ex-supermodel who walked the runway for fashion houses like Givenchy, Balmain, and Scherrer.

March 27, 2022, 10:25 AM

The mystery of the increasingly super-secret legendary Mandarin Hotel chicken rice recipe

Mothership looks back.

March 27, 2022, 10:13 AM

1 million or so past & present NSmen to get S$100 credits as National Service turns 55

Free one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership as well.

March 27, 2022, 03:44 AM

POFMA correction order issued to Wake Up S'pore over pregnant woman who lied about miscarriage at KKH

MOH said that the government takes a 'serious view' of the falsehoods.

March 27, 2022, 01:16 AM

Angela Lee chokes opponent out, wins first fight after giving birth

The 25-year-old Hawaiian resident took on Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex.

March 27, 2022, 12:13 AM

Swarms of fans stuck outside National Stadium during S'pore vs M'sia due to ticketing system error

The situation was resolved about five minutes after kick-off.

March 27, 2022, 12:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.