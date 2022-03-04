Back

Streamlining of Covid-19 rules postponed, to be in solidarity with healthcare workers under significant pressure: MOH

To ease the pressure on healthcare workers.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2022, 10:06 PM

As the daily local Covid-19 case numbers remain high in the past week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that they will be postponing the streamlining of Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

MOH added that the number of cases currently hospitalised also remains high, and our healthcare workers are still under significant pressure.

While the streamlining of measures is not expected to significantly increase transmission risk, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has decided to "hold back" the streamlining of measures "for a while more", "in solidarity with our healthcare workers".

MOH also updated that our current epidemic wave may have peaked, given that the weekly infection growth rate has dropped below one in the past two days.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the hope that the situation will soon enable the streamlining of measures to take effect and pave the way for further easing of measures thereafter," the ministry said.

Previously on Feb. 24, the MTF had announced that they will need more time to consolidate the changes to streamline the SMMs.

They said that the measures will be implemented at one go on a later date.

Top image by Mothership

