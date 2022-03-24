Back

South Korean doctor implies those who haven't gotten Covid-19 have no friends

The doctor clarified that he was making a point on how it is inevitable to get infected by Covid-19.

Lean Jinghui | March 24, 2022, 02:16 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A post by a physician in South Korea recently sparked controversy, after he stated that those who had not yet contracted Covid-19 likely do not have friends.

Interpersonal problems?

According to the Korea Herald, Ma Sang-hyuk, the vice president of the Korean Vaccine Society, had first made the Facebook post on Mar. 16.

He wrote that adults who have not yet been infected with Covid-19 are those "who have interpersonal problems".

The Korea Herald reported that in an interview with a local news outlet, Ma shared that as a proponent of "living with Covid-19", his “interpersonal problems” quip had been a metaphor to emphasise on how contracting the virus is inevitable.

Ma has been one of the few experts in South Korea to state that authorities should focus on Covid-19 treatment, rather than the tightening of social distancing measures as the country grapples with an ongoing Omicron wave.

Ma's post was reportedly made when the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in Korea exceeded 400,000, and the number of deaths were hitting record highs.

The original Facebook post by Ma was later removed, but not before a screenshot of it was shared widely online.

A similar comment was also shared by a Mexican infectious disease expert earlier this year.

Covid-19 situation in South Korea

According to News18, as of Wednesday, Mar. 23, the total number of Covid-19 infections recorded in South Korea has surpassed the 10 million mark, and nearly one out of every five people in the country has tested positive for C0vid-19.

The Associated Press reported on Mar. 22 that health officials in South Korea have instructed crematoriums to burn more bodies per day amid a record increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths.

The backlog has reportedly also overwhelmed funeral homes, where families struggle to make funeral arrangements because of the longer wait for cremations.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash

Selected students & teachers need not wear masks during language lessons from Mar. 29: Chan Chun Sing

A "small yet significant step" to support students in their learning.

March 24, 2022, 01:54 PM

Migrant workers can visit community without taking ART

It has been about two years since measures kicked in to curtail their movement.

March 24, 2022, 01:45 PM

Eateries in S'pore can seat up to 5 fully vaxxed persons without entry checks from Mar. 29

Nice.

March 24, 2022, 01:31 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back Hokkaido Salmon Burger from Mar. 24, 2022

Sugoi.

March 24, 2022, 01:11 PM

Higher-risk groups to be offered 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose, but vaccination status won't lapse for those without

For people who are immunocompromised, have serious chronic diseases, are over 80, or live in aged care facilities.

March 24, 2022, 12:56 PM

Alcohol consumption after 10:30pm & live performances permitted at F&B outlets from Mar. 29

Live performances and busking will also be allowed.

March 24, 2022, 12:55 PM

S'pore man walks out of Irish duck restaurant in PLQ without paying after saying duck not Irish

What the duck.

March 24, 2022, 12:28 PM

Number of daily Covid-19 infections expected to halve in about 3 weeks: PM Lee

The current weekly infection growth rate is around 0.8.

March 24, 2022, 12:07 PM

PM Lee: S'pore may have to 'backtrack & tighten up restrictions' if new, aggressive Covid-19 variants arise

He said: "Omicron will not be the last variant we encounter."

March 24, 2022, 11:57 AM

Up to 75% of employees can return to workplace from Mar. 29: PM Lee

Up from the current 50 per cent.

March 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.