S'pore's 1st solar-powered ATM kiosk launched at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Nice.

Ashley Tan | March 28, 2022, 03:09 PM

Singapore now has its very first solar-powered ATM kiosk.

The sustainable kiosk was launched by DBS/POSB to mark Earth Hour on Mar. 26 and is at Blk 528 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10.

New look

The stand-alone ATM kiosk has been a neighbourhood feature since the 1990s but was refreshed with solar panels on the roof and decals on the sides for a new look.

Photo from DBS

Photo from DBS

30 per cent of its annual energy consumption comes from solar energy.

Photo from DBS

Customers can also view a solar energy dashboard at the ATM, which displays the energy generated in real-time.

According to DBS, such ATM kiosks are increasingly rare in Singapore.

These kiosks were built in the 1980s and 1990s and were deliberately situated in heartland areas with fewer HDB commercial shop units.

Entire structures were built to house the ATMs for customers and to provide space as in the past, technicians could only perform maintenance services at the back of the machine.

Photo from DBS

Today, however, ATMs are more compact, and maintenance functions can easily be accessed from the front.

Reducing carbon emissions

To participate in Earth Hour, DBS switched off all lights and air-conditioners in its offices in Mar. 25 for one hour from 12pm to 1pm (Singapore time) across its six key markets — Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Additionally, DBS turned off their building signages on Mar. 26 for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm (Singapore time) in all six markets.

As part of its sustainability efforts, DBS is the first Singapore bank to join the United Nations-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance in 2021, committing to be net-zero by 2050.

The bank also shared that it is on track to achieve its goal of net-zero operational carbon emissions in Singapore by 2022.

DBS previously announced in 2021 that its four-story office building in Newton would be transformed into a net-zero property with climate-friendly features — reportedly the first by a bank in Singapore.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from DBS

