Man slashes ex-girlfriend's neck in Sembawang Close

A 30-year-old man was arrested.

Belmont Lay | March 09, 2022, 03:19 PM

A man in Singapore allegedly slashed his ex-girlfriend's neck with a knife in Sembawang.

The suspected crime of passion occurred at Block 341B Sembawang Close on March 6 at around 7:30pm.

A 17-year-old student who witnessed the incident told Shin Min Daily News that the victim, a 33-year-old woman, sustained several deep wounds on her neck and arm, and there was blood on her shirt.

Members of the public who saw the victim then extended a helping hand to stop the bleeding.

The woman was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man was arrested for intentionally causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

All photos via Shin Min Daily News

