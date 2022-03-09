Man slashes ex-girlfriend's neck in Sembawang Close

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A man in Singapore allegedly slashed his ex-girlfriend's neck with a knife in Sembawang.
The suspected crime of passion occurred at Block 341B Sembawang Close on March 6 at around 7:30pm.
A 17-year-old student who witnessed the incident told Shin Min Daily News that the victim, a 33-year-old woman, sustained several deep wounds on her neck and arm, and there was blood on her shirt.
Members of the public who saw the victim then extended a helping hand to stop the bleeding.
The woman was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.
Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man was arrested for intentionally causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.
All photos via Shin Min Daily News
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.