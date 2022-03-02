SingPass now available in 4 languages, digital driving licence will be available in-app soon

The Government is taking steps to make digital services more accessible, announced Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity Josephine Teo in Parliament, during the Committee of Supply (COS) debate for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Mar. 2.

Digital driving licence

Teo, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, noted that much of Singaporeans' lives have gone digital, with some of the digital services available today being "nascent only five years ago".

The SingPass app, which was first launched in 2018, is now used by three and a half million people, to gain access to over 1,700 digital and physical services, Teo added.

Last year, digital ICs were issued via SingPass for verification purposes for most governmental transactions, including visits to polyclinics, public libraries, and the collection of passports.

Very soon, more digital certificates, such as one's digital driving licence, will be made accessible on the SingPass application, said Teo.

Later this month, SingPass will also allow business owners or their authorised employees to conveniently retrieve basic company information via the app.

This includes information such as awarded government contracts and shareholders' names, to help business owners fulfil information requests more easily.

Personalised language settings & budget announcements

Since last week, the Government also made SingPass available in Singapore's four official languages – English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

"As more features are onboarded, this will better support citizens who are more comfortable transacting in vernacular languages," Teo said.

Members of the public have also started receiving updates on the recent Budget announcements via the SingPass app.

Teo noted that there is also an ongoing trial to send citizens personalised information on the Budget through the LifeSG app, so that they have information about the support measures that are most relevant to them.

How to change language settings in SingPass:

