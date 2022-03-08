Back

2 S'porean students in Poland mass buy groceries for Ukrainian refugees as donation

The drive will continue for the remainder of the students' exchange in Poland.

Matthias Ang | March 08, 2022, 01:14 PM

Two Singaporean students on exchange in Poland have launched a donation drive to fund the purchase of groceries for Ukrainian refugees.

According to an Instagram post put up on March 4 by Christie Cheah, she had launched the effort together with Priscilla Wee, following the arrival of more than 500 Ukrainian refugees at her university, Kozminski University in Warsaw, over Feb. 26 to 27.

Cheah added that while many students have volunteered by donating and distributing necessities, more refugees have continued to arrive.

This has prompted the university to release a list of necessities that the refugees still require.

A little bit of money goes a long way

According to Cheah, S$1 is roughly equal to 3zł (Polish złoty).

A donation of S$10 will be enough to cover up to a week's supply of groceries for one person.

In addition, both Cheah and Wee will also take photos of the receipts of their purchases once they have finished a run.

At the time of posting, Cheah said that multiple grocery runs are necessary as they still have 80 per cent of their funds leftover, after purchasing "three trolleys full of groceries".

Source: Screenshot via Christie Cheah Instagram

These groceries were then delivered to some of the refugees staying at the university.

Some of the necessities include cheese, bread, baby puree, and soap.

One receipt showed that some 914zł (S$272) worth of groceries were bought.

Cheah added:

"It was a very emotional moment for all of us, getting to hear stories about they took a whole day to travel from Ukraine to Poland, how the Ukrainians are starving there, and how some of their male family members chose to stay in Ukraine to fight and help others."

The donation drive will continue for the remainder of Cheah and Wee's time in Poland.

Members of the public who are interested in donating can reach out to either Cheah or Wee via Instagram.

Top screenshots via @christiecheah Instagram

