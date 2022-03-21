Back

S'porean man with CPIB graduates from FBI National Academy in the US

Cool.

Syahindah Ishak | March 21, 2022, 06:47 PM

A Singaporean man, Robin Lee, has recently graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy in the US.

Image via US Embassy in Singapore.

Works at CPIB Singapore

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar. 21), the U.S. Embassy in Singapore said that Lee works at Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Due to his "experience and strong leadership", Lee was nominated to participate in the 10-week professional course at the academy.

In the course, he learnt more about intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioural science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science with U.S. and international law enforcement managers.

Image via US Embassy in Singapore.

The U.S. Embassy in Singapore explained that through the FBI National Academy, the US works with partners to "improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad" to raise the law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

Lee graduated as part of graduation class 281. (You can catch him at the 2 hour and 52nd minute mark in the video.)

Thousands of international students have graduated

According to FBI's website, the academy's programme allows law enforcement leaders from around the world to learn and train together.

Thousands of international leaders from over 160 countries have graduated from the academy.

Today, each session includes up to 35 international students.

Top images via US Embassy in Singapore.

